MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores in one computer - page 8
Aleksandr Volotko:
With agents in the cloud everything is clear - you pay for the time an agent works and no more. Optimization has started, on pass 1 you get 256(512) agents for a job, on pass 2 less agents will be involved, on pass 20 less agents will be involved than on pass 1, etc.
Instance pricing has been dealt with...
The cloud pricing, on the other hand, is not straightforward. Agent time depends on CPU in vacuum + executable size + history size + files needed for test = not clear how many quid * number of passes.
For 1 quid I can roughly calculate the number of passes per instance and not a cent more. I don't need fast optimization result, I need only 3 hours and 2 quid, not 20 minutes and 10 quid.
Last year I was building a server for sale, this year I'm still not going to do it, it's very profitable nowadays... Everything is bought on ebay, and then sold in Russia for twice the price, but redeemed within a couple of days, profitable business.
Xeon E5 2695v4 (2pc) 36 cores 72 threads.
ASUS Z10PE-D8 WS motherboard
64 gb RAM DDR4 2400MHz
For the sake of interest I ran Mt5 on it and switched on optimization of the Expert Advisor to see how it would be, I was pleasantly surprised that there is optimization for it that there is none, what my 4 core laptop does in 6-8 hours, this beastie at a glance would have done in under an hour, and it was comfortable to watch some video or do video-processing.
It is clear to spend such money for the sake of optimization of robots makes no sense, also this server is not for games, but for rendering and 3D tasks it is very good, though it is considered middle category, so to say who can afford it.
Well and here use Xeon E5-2699 44 stone and if such put in a mother for 4 prots + 160 gigabytes of RAM... it's already a more attractive system...
For example, you can provide your entire region or all of Russia, a network stream to play Cs Go)))
would like to see as an example at least one robot that gets optimized over many years and then successfully trades
But having a super PC that costs a lot of money, spending a lot of time on it and then losing a lot of profit is just like having a toy for grown-ups
But not the fact that it will be the same on the real, time will tell.
Super PC obviously people are not collecting for MT5, there are much more resource-intensive tasks and more important in terms of earnings, for example, that last year I collected a PC I bought a photo-video studio which specializes in providing services for various photo sessions, video shoots of weddings and private orders. Who worked with the image in 4k he will understand how much time it takes to render the video and generally work with such a format. Without much flow hardware and a huge amount of video memory, for this video is better not to undertake.
If someone will give me a free ride with such a machine, I will sell my kernels in MQL5 Cloud)) or if developers will make a miracle of the 21st century and will design MT5 in such a way that it would be possible to test robots which trade in the market, the market will be very handy, because the processing of millions of ticks in the market seems to be resource-intensive task.
Last year I built a server for sale, this year I still can't get round to it, it's a profitable business these days... Everything is bought on Ebay, and then sold in Russia for twice the price, but they buy it back within a couple of days, it's a profitable business.
Tell me how you took such a risk. Did you already have a potential client, and if not, how did you find him, through which marketplace?
My friend has a business, he buys all kinds of old computer and telephone junk, his people what they need to repair and put up for sale, through his network and sell, a new server on new Xeon E5 2695v4 stones will cost at least 500 thousand, this is without graphics cards, but on bu rock for 200 -250 without graphics cards is an attractive price, any wedding photographer can afford ... or a programmer who wants to test the robot mode every tick based on real ticks )))) - but all this is bawlware and for mere mortals is not a necessary thing ... Although by the logic of the Russian man, what if it comes in handy, you can collect it for yourself, but from experience it is better to collect it on 4 stones, the potential is greater.
if Renat says that AVX2 is used in the tester's work, then such a xeon is also possible, in the second case
Sandi or ivy bridge will be several times cheaper and will lose pennies on speed, I have chinese very close, used sandi xeons do not remember how much they cost, ivy popular model was 6k, the next model with avx2 already about 10
Just a thought, maybe someone could use it
If someone needs a normal multi-core setup, you can buy a budget for 25k from China on Ali, an already built version without a graphics card ... the orange card is like that.
Deluxe HUANAN X79 Xeon E5 1650 C2 (6 cores 12 threads) 16 GB RAM. You can buy everything separately and take the CPU for 10 stones. Why this card, all because it supports server processors and server memory, which in China in spades sell for pennies.
For what would work in programs with multi-core support is enough.
Hi!
Please send me the system configuration - motherboard, memory, so as not to suffer from compatibility search :)