Nikolay Moskalev:

))))) if there is a task with a lot of runs, it's cheaper to count in the cloud

i can't even imagine where such multi-core powers are needed ))))

for portfolio advisers ))))

 
Aleksey Rodionov:
How much does a toy like this cost, does it even pay for itself?

It depends on how you play with it) a pair of cores is enough for trading

 
transcendreamer:

for portfolio advisers )))

A weighty portfolio is needed, probably about 500 advisors )))) but this raises the issue of time management, to control the work of such a portfolio you need to hire 20 more people

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Probably a lot of people will be interested to see:

At first I didn't understand it, but now I do. This processor has 68 cores with 4 threads per core =272 threads total

 
Lenar Timergalin:
I don't get it, the off site says 68 cores and you say 272 cores

it looks like we are talking about a server room rack with 4 Intel Xeon Phi 7250

68 х 4 = 272

transcendreamer:

You wouldn't even have that beastly machine

Yeah, I'd take two, too. And I'd load up.

The cloud is a wonderful thing in every way. But it has limitations, for example - you can not put there Expert Advisor that uses dll. The same goes for local agent. And if there are a lot of calculations, it would be more economically profitable to buy such a Pepelats. Or two :) Even though in the cloud agents are not obsolete over time, in contrast to buying local ones.

Nice.

Good boots, you should take it! (с)

 
As far as I understand, it is a PCI-Express processor board. There are four boards plugged in.


P.S. That's the ceiling of the Xeon Phi 7290, 72 cores.
 
Is that all 272 loaded at the moment? I wonder what you have to run to get it 100% loaded like that?
 

Oh, man, the number-cruncher...

We can't live like that...

But on the other hand, it's a long way from the cloud... We may have fewer cores, but we're many. The zerg rush is a forecaster!

