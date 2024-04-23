MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores in one computer - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
))))) if there is a task with a lot of runs, it's cheaper to count in the cloud
i can't even imagine where such multi-core powers are needed ))))
for portfolio advisers ))))
How much does a toy like this cost, does it even pay for itself?
It depends on how you play with it) a pair of cores is enough for trading
for portfolio advisers )))
A weighty portfolio is needed, probably about 500 advisors )))) but this raises the issue of time management, to control the work of such a portfolio you need to hire 20 more people
Probably a lot of people will be interested to see:
At first I didn't understand it, but now I do. This processor has 68 cores with 4 threads per core =272 threads total
I don't get it, the off site says 68 cores and you say 272 cores
it looks like we are talking about a server room rack with 4 Intel Xeon Phi 7250
68 х 4 = 272
You wouldn't even have that beastly machine
Yeah, I'd take two, too. And I'd load up.
)))) if there's a task with a lot of runs, it's an order of magnitude cheaper in the cloud to count
I can't even imagine where such multi-core power is needed ))))
The cloud is a wonderful thing in every way. But it has limitations, for example - you can not put there Expert Advisor that uses dll. The same goes for local agent. And if there are a lot of calculations, it would be more economically profitable to buy such a Pepelats. Or two :) Even though in the cloud agents are not obsolete over time, in contrast to buying local ones.
At first I didn't get it, but now I do. This processor has 68 cores with 4 threads per core =272 threads total
Nice.
Good boots, you should take it! (с)
At first I didn't understand it, but now I do. This processor has 68 cores with 4 threads per core =272 threads total
As far as I understand, it is a PCI-Express processor board. There are four boards plugged in.
P.S. That's the ceiling of the Xeon Phi 7290, 72 cores.
Oh, man, the number-cruncher...
We can't live like that...
But on the other hand, it's a long way from the cloud... We may have fewer cores, but we're many. The zerg rush is a forecaster!