I am optimizing using MT5 on "Every Tick" using Cloud Servers and been stuck at 1,277 for the past 30 minutes with only 3 agents out of 8,335 operational.

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I am optimizing using MT5 on "Every Tick" using Cloud Servers.

I have 2,000 iterations to go through, but been stuck at 1,277 for the past 60 minutes with only 3 agents out of 8,335 working.

Money withdrawn for 1,277 but I can not complete optimization and if I stop and start I have to start all over again, Help? 

If I Stop and Restart the same test, why does it starts from beginning, 0  and not when I stopped it at 1,277? 

Is there a way to start the same set from 1,277? Money is paid already for it.  


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