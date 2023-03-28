Metatrader 5 Optmization Bug
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All MarketWatch symbols Optimization does not finish, as on the image you can see all cores tasks are finished. It took 7 hours from task 1 to 157 and at 157 it stopped for more than 13 hours and most of the time it does that.