Rashid Umarov:

List of popular questions (collected in this branch) - explanation of the structure in

  • Customer:
    • how to top up an MQL5 account

This is what a template could look like.

Template name: Customer:How to refill MQL5 account

text with picture:

You may deposit money to your account in your Profile by clicking on "Deposit to account". There are several payment systems to choose from.


 

All Market products undergo a mandatory preliminary check before publication, as a small error in the logic of an Expert Advisor or indicator can lead to losses in the trading account. That is why a series of basic checks has been developed to ensure the required level of quality of Market products.

So maybe such a check should be implemented in freelancing, if not on a mandatory basis, then it can be paid for by requesting customers. This will give at least some assurance of a quality product. The so-called author's supervision.

 

A "How to do..." hint button has been added to the Freelance editor, which can be used to easily find the answer to a frequent question. It is available to both parties - the client and the contractor. An example is shown in the gif


 

Is there only a Russian version?

 
Alexander Puzanov:

Is there only a Russian version?

All languages will be available, we will be uploading the English version next week.

 
English prompts have been added. Available in the English section of Freelance
 

@Rashid Umarov, please add a hint with pictures for the customer to fill in the form at the step of agreeing ToR - what ToR should be in the file, what format, where to attach it. And that on the account of the customer must be a sufficient amount, otherwise this step will not pass


Very topical, I'm already tired to explain on the fingers - the 3rd year of the new design, and the instructions on the site are still from the old version. I would draw such a tip for myself, but it's necessary to create a fictitious job, a fictitious customer...

 
At the stage of coordination there is a link . Perhaps the text should be made simpler and clearer, and a screenshot should be added right on the spot. What should be added/changed, in your experience

 
Could you show what this form looks like for the customer just after the contractor has been selected? Usually the problem occurs when trying to go to the next (after selection) step. From the contractor's side I can see this:



The reason is not only that the file is not attached, this message also hangs if the client has not enough money to pay for the order. Or he has 2 jobs at this stage, but enough money for only one of them - then both hung with this message


To understand what is wrong at the customer often have to, I have accumulated pictures of this message in 5 languages

 
This is a common problem on the customer's side

