Templates in Freelancing: how to communicate with a customer and not go crazy - page 7
List of popular questions (collected in this branch) - explanation of the structure in #29
This is what a template could look like.
Template name: Customer:How to refill MQL5 account
text with picture:
You may deposit money to your account in your Profile by clicking on "Deposit to account". There are several payment systems to choose from.
All Market products undergo a mandatory preliminary check before publication, as a small error in the logic of an Expert Advisor or indicator can lead to losses in the trading account. That is why a series of basic checks has been developed to ensure the required level of quality of Market products.
So maybe such a check should be implemented in freelancing, if not on a mandatory basis, then it can be paid for by requesting customers. This will give at least some assurance of a quality product. The so-called author's supervision.
A "How to do..." hint button has been added to the Freelance editor, which can be used to easily find the answer to a frequent question. It is available to both parties - the client and the contractor. An example is shown in the gif
Thank you
Is there only a Russian version?
All languages will be available, we will be uploading the English version next week.
@Rashid Umarov, please add a hint with pictures for the customer to fill in the form at the step of agreeing ToR - what ToR should be in the file, what format, where to attach it. And that on the account of the customer must be a sufficient amount, otherwise this step will not pass
Very topical, I'm already tired to explain on the fingers - the 3rd year of the new design, and the instructions on the site are still from the old version. I would draw such a tip for myself, but it's necessary to create a fictitious job, a fictitious customer...
@Rashid Umarov, please add a hint with pictures for the customer to fill in the form at the step of agreeing ToR - what ToR should be in the file, what format, where to attach it. And that on the account of the customer must be a sufficient amount, otherwise this step will not pass
At the stage of coordination there is a link . Perhaps the text should be made simpler and clearer, and a screenshot should be added right on the spot. What should be added/changed, in your experience
To understand what is wrong at the customer often have to, I have accumulated pictures of this message in 5 languages
+
This is a common problem on the customer's side