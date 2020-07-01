Templates in Freelancing: how to communicate with a customer and not go crazy - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was talking about the customer "disappearing" when there is no one to extend, they just don't show up on the site.
Yes, the question: "What is a screenshot?
and when you answer that, literally, it's a screenshot.
They do send a screenshot of a screen shot taken with their phone.)
Yes, there are plenty of morons, and the further along you go, the more of them there are.
That's where the help comes in.
Another guide to wiping the snot out of clients?
Just give them an official EA builder in different languages and let them do it themselves.
Or do you want to repeat Apple's example?
Yes, there are plenty of morons, and the further along you go, the more of them there are.
That's where you need a reference.
The certificate won't help (you have to read it). A questionnaire similar to the USE will help (what you were taught and taught to do).
In general, when making a request for freelance work, you should not show the button "to draw up", but to redirect to the page "Instructions", and at the bottom make the button "draw up".
On the page of instructions to headline 32rch in red "must-read", well, and there's all the business with pictures, as the children's alphabet.
I am more surprised how such degenerates in general manage to create an application, it is also not easy, you have to press a couple of buttons, and the money to pour on the site.
I'm more surprised how such degenerates manage to create an application at all, it's not easy either, you have to press a couple of buttons, and pour money into the site.
... templates for Performers, which will have recipes ready to insert directly from the editor in a couple of clicks (and the right picture will be inserted) ...
A useful feature, for sure. I personally have already accumulated a set of such pictures - a dozen or three
1 ---
Very frequent problems with Word and Excel files, sometimes with RAR. It is possible to make an explanatory note about ZIP files, but it would be better to allow them to be attached.
2 ---
Generally, when requesting freelance services, you should not show the "checkout" button, but redirect to the "Instructions" page, and make a "checkout" button at the bottom
Taki yes, if this is the 1st order, it would be nice. But not on this article, but on a short excerpt from it. I have a template text on what/how it works here - only 2 paragraphs. And for more details, go to the article.
3 ---
On EAs, most often I have to explain where to get logs and why there are 3 logs with the same name. And the ideal format of the question is a screenshot + explanation of what is wrong + log. And that testing of bot's functions should start with a short account of recent history, not from 1917
4 ---
They often ask for an explanation of the trail settings in the Expert Advisor - the triggering level, the step, the distance
5 ---
Few people know that indicators can be tested as Expert Advisors
6 ---
Where to enable email notification and what to fill in the fields with
7 ---
If the indicator/bot works with files - where to find the relevant directory
8 ---
How to put the chart in the background
9 ---
Of the customers who plan to distribute the program, not everyone knows about description and icon fields
10 ---
Where to look for the build number.
11 ---
How to enable the DataWindow and where the indicator values are
12 ---
How to turn on the 'exact time'
13 ---
How to save a pattern
14 ---
How to save a set file
15 ---
How to add a URL
16 ---
Where to find ex4/5
17 ---
Azzutty of being able to change project duration and price even if 'Agree To Specification' step is not passed - this is bullshit.@Rashid Umarov see a fresh examplein this job - 2 backtracks from 'Agree' to zero step, 3 pages of explanations... And one way or another, the job is overdue :)
18 ---
About the delay - you know, unlike Renat, that on notification from arbitration the customer appears almost instantly, but on the screams of the victim - no, although Renat and talks about notifications. So why not make these arbitration reminders be sent automatically after the 'prototype' step from the contractor? Let's say it's the customer's or contractor's turn, and they don't respond for 3 days - automatic sending of a reminder from arbitration
A useful feature, for sure. I personally already have a collection of about three dozen of them
Looks like there are more questions than I thought. That's why templates should be grouped in the same way as in Timwox. It's enough to type in a keyword from the template name, so that only the necessary ones are shown.
Built the templates structure in the first post - grouped them by Customer/Terminal/Adviser, suggest the most needed, please.
Another snot wipe guide for clients?
Yes, the original idea was to create a guide with answers, publish it. Then I wanted to ask someone on the forum to write an article with all the ready-made advice.
But suddenly it became clear once again that customers don't read anything. And it would be only slightly easier for the doers - to go to the article/guide themselves, copy the necessary piece and paste it into the chat room of the work. And then the next step came the solution how to shorten this way too - to give the developer ready-made templates, so he can respond without leaving his job.
And the templates work even on tablets/smartphones, as long as the browser supports desktop mode. Thus, the Executive can answer simple/popular questions even without being at the computer. Isn't that great?