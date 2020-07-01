Templates in Freelancing: how to communicate with a customer and not go crazy - page 8
Freelance has a very narrow correspondence box - only three lines. Can it be made customisable? Or wider, by a factor of two?
Checked myself - 6 lines. What browser and version?
If you use Shift+Enter, you can move a full four lines, the 5th line already moves the area
If you hyphenate with Shift+Enter, there are a full four lines, the 5th line already moves the area
Use the "Expand" mode -the input window itself is not convenient and, as I understand it, is not designed for typing more than 2-3 lines.
Thank you, Andrey. I didn't pay attention to this pictogram.
Sometimes I write explanations in 20 lines and insert small pictures (if big, I already put them in an attachment) and then I just have to reread my text to check whether I have missed something or there are errors.
"U-turn" would help in this case.
But if the window were bigger, like here on the forum, for example, it would be more comfortable.