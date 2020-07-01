Templates in Freelancing: how to communicate with a customer and not go crazy - page 8

Yes, practically all first-time customers get confused at the Negotiation step. Often they attach the terms of reference file directly to the chat room.
 

Freelance has a very narrow correspondence box - only three lines. Can it be made customisable? Or wider, by a factor of two?


 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Checked myself - 6 lines. What browser and version?

 
FireFox 77.0.1 (64 bit)
 
If you use Shift+Enter, you can move a full four lines, the 5th line already moves the area


If you do the transfer by Enter, then 3 lines.


 
Use the "Expand" mode -the input window itself is not convenient and, as I understand it, is not designed for typing more than 2-3 lines.

 
Thank you, Andrey. I didn't pay attention to this pictogram.

Sometimes I write explanations in 20 lines and insert small pictures (if big, I already put them in an attachment) and then I just have to reread my text to check whether I have missed something or there are errors.

"U-turn" would help in this case.

But if the window were bigger, like here on the forum, for example, it would be more comfortable.

