Bitcoin in WM . Experiment. 15.12.2017 bought 0.98 USD, 0.00005 VTS . Getting rich live. - page 2
I'm up to 150 quid
in web money.
It's OK to sell and buy, volatility is wild right inside
As Demura would say, $4,000 is very expensive, but $1,730 is just right. There is no doubt that you can make money on bitcoin, but only if you sell it in time. But the truth of life will be, that only 5% will be able to sell it in time, as always, and this 5% surely will not buy bitcoins for 17 thousand$. A pyramid is a pyramid in Africa. And a high-tech and highly intelligent pyramid based on super blockchain technology, even more so.
So on any cryptocurrency exchange where this pair is available, you could buy in a couple of minutes after registering and putting money into the exchange.
I had difficulties in transferring money to the exchange, there is only webmani and that's it.
I also thought about it, to buy at 100, but I will wait for a 40% pullback.
You may buy with WM without leverage, it does not matter how much it will fall.
Buy and hold.
Maybe buy one before it's too late)
Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS
Inverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD
WHERE? Tell me where you get such inadequate rates?
Start a bitcoin wallet on webmani there is and exchange in seconds. both from ruble to dollar and orbratno.
I'm not interested in bitcoin, there are a dozen other attractive cryptocurrencies
As the saying goes: "What costs a lot today will cost even more tomorrow"