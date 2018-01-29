Bitcoin in WM . Experiment. 15.12.2017 bought 0.98 USD, 0.00005 VTS . Getting rich live. - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A new tool and everything works, the white line predicts movement for Monday:
Did you buy in on the pullback?
By the way, there are bitcoin deposits at the DCs. Has anyone tried it?
Did you buy in on the pullback?
By the way, there are bitcoin deposits at the DCs. No one tried it?
The robot bought 9k I thought it was expensive, but he knows better ))))
Robot bought with 9k I thought it was expensive, but he knows better ))))
And why he did not close? Or you did, but you don't show off?
Today the indicator shows the following picture. There are 3 channels. Which one is the right one:
Why didn't he close? Or did you close, but you don't boast?
The indicator is drawing this picture for today. 3 channels. Which one is the right one:
All wrong.
All wrong.
All are correct. Each channel is designed for its own time slot.
"... you can't say bitcoin is worthless and completely unsecured, because miners at least spend electricity and production capacity to mine the cryptocurrency," recalls Mikhail Mashchenko, an analyst at eToro, a social network for investors in Russia and the CIS."
Such innermost statements only bring a sceptical smile to my face.))
"... you can't say bitcoin is worthless and completely unsecured, because miners at least spend electricity and production capacity to mine the cryptocurrency," recalls Mikhail Mashchenko, an analyst at eToro, a social network for investors in Russia and the CIS."
Such innermost statements only make me smile sceptically.)))
great news ))))
great news ))))
Being able to fool is also an art.
Why didn't he close? Or did you close, but you don't boast?
The indicator is drawing this picture for today. 3 channels. Which one is the right one:
The closing algorithm is still being thought through and developed.