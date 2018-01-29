Bitcoin in WM . Experiment. 15.12.2017 bought 0.98 USD, 0.00005 VTS . Getting rich live.

Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS

Reverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD

Bitcoin exchange rate in MT4 = 17730 USD.

I bought 0.05 BMX is 0.00005 VTS for 0.98 USD.

The experiment has started.

 

and now turn on the waiter, waiting for next year's $6000 bitcoin

 
Alexandr Murzin:

Pia... For one dollar... What's the interest? Buy at least $1K !

 
George Merts:

Fuck... One dollar... What's the interest? Buy at least $1K!


from 0.14 quid made 60.

 
Alexandr Murzin:

Thought about it too, at 100 to buy, but will wait for 40% pullback

 

I wanted to buy Ripple a week ago at 0.235 for 100 quid. I opened my wallet, but I couldn't buy it, it was too complicated, today the rate is already 0.80

You can take any crypto, and not necessarily expensive, the percentage increase will be the same


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I can buy it at any cryptocurrency exchange, where this pair is available, in a couple of minutes after registration and depositing money to exchange.

 
Maxim Romanov:

I was thinking about it too, at 100 to buy, but I'll wait for a 40% pullback.


The main thing is to wait for a pullback. Otherwise the train could go away. Or something else.

 
Евгений:


It will, the train has a long way to go))

 
Anyway, I also bought 1.03 WMX at the rate of 1WMX = 19.1719. We'll see if anything... but that's okay... life goes on.
 
Alexandr Murzin:

As Demura would say, 4000 USD is obscenely expensive, but 17730 USD is just right. There is no doubt, you can make a profit on bitcoin, but only if you sell it in time. But the truth of life will be that only 5% will be able to sell it in time, as always, and this 5% surely will not buy bitcoins for 17 thousand$. A pyramid is a pyramid in Africa. And a high-tech and highly intelligent pyramid based on super blockchain technology, even more so.

