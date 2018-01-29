Bitcoin in WM . Experiment. 15.12.2017 bought 0.98 USD, 0.00005 VTS . Getting rich live.
Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS
Reverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD
Bitcoin exchange rate in MT4 = 17730 USD.
I bought 0.05 BMX is 0.00005 VTS for 0.98 USD.
The experiment has started.
Pia... For one dollar... What's the interest? Buy at least $1K !
Fuck... One dollar... What's the interest? Buy at least $1K!
from 0.14 quid made 60.
Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS
Reverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD
Bitcoin exchange rate in MT4 = 17730 USD.
I bought 0.05 BMX is 0.00005 VTS for 0.98 USD.
The experiment has started.
Thought about it too, at 100 to buy, but will wait for 40% pullback
I wanted to buy Ripple a week ago at 0.235 for 100 quid. I opened my wallet, but I couldn't buy it, it was too complicated, today the rate is already 0.80
You can take any crypto, and not necessarily expensive, the percentage increase will be the same
I wanted to buy Ripple a week ago at 0.235 for 100 quid. I opened my wallet, but I couldn't buy it, it was too complicated, today the rate is already 0.80
You can buy any crypto, not necessarily an expensive one, the percentage increase will be the same
I can buy it at any cryptocurrency exchange, where this pair is available, in a couple of minutes after registration and depositing money to exchange.
I was thinking about it too, at 100 to buy, but I'll wait for a 40% pullback.
The main thing is to wait for a pullback. Otherwise the train could go away. Or something else.
The main thing is to make sure it rolls back. Otherwise the train could go away. Or anything else.
It will, the train has a long way to go))
Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS
Reverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD
Bitcoin exchange rate in MT4 = 17730 USD.
I bought 0.05 BMX is 0.00005 VTS for 0.98 USD.
The experiment has begun.
As Demura would say, 4000 USD is obscenely expensive, but 17730 USD is just right. There is no doubt, you can make a profit on bitcoin, but only if you sell it in time. But the truth of life will be that only 5% will be able to sell it in time, as always, and this 5% surely will not buy bitcoins for 17 thousand$. A pyramid is a pyramid in Africa. And a high-tech and highly intelligent pyramid based on super blockchain technology, even more so.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Bitcoin buy rate in WM 1BMX=19.57USD, 1BMX=0.001VTS
Reverse rate 1BMX=16.9USD
Bitcoin exchange rate in MT4 = 17730 USD.
I bought 0.05 BMX is 0.00005 VTS for 0.98 USD.
The experiment has started.