Дмитрий:

Oooh, well, there's finally some progress!

An index cannot "outperform a pair". The index may at some points in time not match its estimated value.

Such misalignments do occur, but the problem is that to use them, one must open differently directed positions on the index and ALL pairs included in the calculation base.

Spreads will eat up all profits, and you also need to be accurate in splitting lots for each pair.

This is what I wrote about a month ago.

Uncle...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Uncle...

Google it.

Index arbitrage.

And don't thank me.

Дмитрий:

Google google google.

Index arbitrage.

And don't thank me.

Uncle, don't be stupid and read carefully what I wrote again ))))

Why do you think you are so admirable when you can't even grasp the meaning of what you write? weirdos
 
Дмитрий:

Globally, it is called "index arbitrage".

Google

Nah, he's not suggesting arbitrage. He has seen the future of the Eurobucks through the index. He says he is sometimes ahead of the curve.))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Uncle, don't be stupid and read carefully what I wrote ))))

Why do you think you are so admirable when you can't even grasp the meaning of what you write? weirdos

Read it and what?

Index movement and only one pair?

No.

Look at the spread of the index and the euro.

 
Макс:

Nah, he's not offering arbitrage. He has seen the future of the Eurobucks through the index. He says he's sometimes ahead of the curve.))

stardom is everything and the way to the livantos

there's no skewing wider than the spread.

 
Макс:

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Индекс_доллара

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Uncle, don't be stupid and read carefully what I wrote ))))

Why do you think you're so admirable when you can't even grasp the meaning of what you've written?

Approximately the same accuracy will be as if you analyze EURUSD and USDJPY

Дмитрий:

Read and what?

Movement of an index and only one pair?

No.

Look at the spread between the index and the euro.

Uncle... look for yourself, huh? I'm telling you you can make the TS, I'm not saying it's perfect.

if you don't like it, don't eat it
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Uncle... look for yourself, eh? I'm saying it's possible to fix the TS, I'm not saying it's perfect.

You can make it perfect, but what's the point if it's not profitable?

