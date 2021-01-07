From theory to practice - page 1681
Oooh, well, there's finally some progress!
An index cannot "outperform a pair". The index may at some points in time not match its estimated value.
Such misalignments do occur, but the problem is that to use them, one must open differently directed positions on the index and ALL pairs included in the calculation base.
Spreads will eat up all profits, and you also need to be accurate in splitting lots for each pair.
This is what I wrote about a month ago.
Google it.
Index arbitrage.
And don't thank me.
Uncle, don't be stupid and read carefully what I wrote again ))))Why do you think you are so admirable when you can't even grasp the meaning of what you write? weirdos
Globally, it is called "index arbitrage".
Nah, he's not suggesting arbitrage. He has seen the future of the Eurobucks through the index. He says he is sometimes ahead of the curve.))
Read it and what?
Index movement and only one pair?
No.
Look at the spread of the index and the euro.
Nah, he's not offering arbitrage. He has seen the future of the Eurobucks through the index. He says he's sometimes ahead of the curve.))
stardom is everything and the way to the livantos
there's no skewing wider than the spread.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Индекс_доллара
Approximately the same accuracy will be as if you analyze EURUSD and USDJPY
Uncle... look for yourself, huh? I'm telling you you can make the TS, I'm not saying it's perfect.if you don't like it, don't eat it
You can make it perfect, but what's the point if it's not profitable?