Дмитрий:

There was a post.

You replied - "the gimmick is that it's not immediate." (с)

It wasn't about placing pending orders to buy or sell, it was about SELLING.

If one sold, then ONE bought.

You got it all wrong again.

you are the one who messed up.

it is not about orders (pending orders), it is about market orders

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you're the one who's confused.

we're not talking about bids (pending orders), we're talking about market orders

Once again for schoolchildren - open interest is not a sale of a commodity. Open interest is just a bid, just like a pause.

If a commodity is sold, it would be bought at the same time.

 
Дмитрий:

Once again, for schoolchildren, open interest is not a sale of a commodity. Open interest is just a bid, just like a pause.

If a commodity is sold, then it would have been bought at the same time.

no

the commodity is first sold on the exchange

and it's also bought at a bargain price

the exchange charges a commission, swaps, spread

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

no

the goods are first sold to the exchange

What do you mean, "goods are sold to the exchange"? The exchange is an intermediary that does not buy anything itself.

 
Дмитрий:

What does it mean that goods are sold to the exchange? The exchange is an intermediary which does not buy anything itself

It means it does not buy, it puts someone else's stuff out there

Anyway, I hope the mechanism is clear

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

no

It's first sold to the exchange.

and there it is bought at a bargain price by the exchange

the exchange takes a commission, swaps, spread

Or is 'sold to the stock exchange' a childish name for a listing? So there is no transfer of ownership

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

means it is not buying, it is listing someone else's

Still, I hope the mechanism is clear.

Listing is not a sale.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

It means he is not buying, but putting someone else's stuff on the market.

Well, anyway, I hope the mechanism is clear

The mechanism of the exchange is clear to everyone, but not to you, unfortunately.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The mechanism of the exchange is clear to everyone, but not to you, unfortunately.

If it were clear to those present, you would not broadcast something that is not so

and the price would stand still.

 
Alexander_K:

Nah, still,EUR and USD distributionsare not normal.

It makes no difference whether you work with the individualEUR/USD orEUR and USD individually. Ugh. Fuck it all...


Here's more from that file.



The sliding window above is 250 minutes, but t = 20 minutes


