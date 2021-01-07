From theory to practice - page 1501

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Alexander_K:

I didn't have the time. And now I'm on holiday, I'll try to do it.

Let the magician do it on R (there is a package) and post the ready TC, not some childish pictures. We'll pay him with the profit later :)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Let the magician on R do (there is a package) and post the ready TC, not some childish pictures. We'll pay him with the profits later :))

:))) Yes, it's about time. Completely ready TS with proper docks.

 

It's interesting how girls dance ...


Tried another key idea for sums of increments with intervals and ended up with something like market memory. If the value > 0.9, the price will return to the price of the beginning of the period.

The inputs are nice and the main thing is that I don't need any formulas for dispersions, averages, etc.

I have only done it for three weeks on EUR (that is not a parameter), entry points are very nice, but tails are coming out again. We need a filter.

 
Alexander_K:

What a bunch of people are visiting! Join this branch, my friend! Already a blind man can see that Bablikokos is completely exhausted. There's still a chance here. There is.

Good to see you.

I do visit from time to time but sometimes people tear each other's hair out (like in the MO thread) so I'm even afraid to comment :-)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

It's interesting how girls dance ...


Tried another key idea for sums of increments with intervals and ended up with something like market memory. If the value > 0.9, the price will return to the price of the beginning of the period.

The inputs are nice and the main thing is that we don't need any formulas for dispersions, averages, etc.

I have only seen it for three weeks on the EUR (which is not a benchmark), entry points are very nice, but I still have some tails. We need a filter.

OK, the price will come back.
What is the entry signal?
 
Roman Kutemov:
OK, the price will come back.
What is the input signal ?


Indicator reading > 0.9, trade direction price above/below price + t period

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Indicator reading > 0.9, direction above - below price + t period

I believe that above 0.9 is the condition, but the entry point should be another signal.
 
transcendreamer:

Nice to meet you!

I visit from time to time, but sometimes people tear each other's hair out (like in the MO thread), so I'm afraid to even comment :-)

We're looking for the key to the market here... Lost...

If you have any ideas about the "law of the root of time", periodic market structure by Gann and without it, cumulative sums of increments, drift (aka drift, aka central tendency) process, magic and market philosophy - you are welcome.

 
Roman Kutemov:
I believe that above 0.9 is a condition, but the entry point must be a different signal.


What other signal? The condition here is Indicator "Memory" > 0.9 = return to price t0 + 0period. What other entry point ?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


What other signal ? There's a Condition Indicator "Memory" > 0.9 = return to price t0 + 0period. What other entry point ?

Well the indicator is already 0.9 and the price continues to move away from the opening price.
When is the best time to open a trade ?
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