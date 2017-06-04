I don't understand, is this really possible? Or is it a tricky one?

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The local signal, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.


Nine months!!!

What's the catch?

 
Ivan Butko:

The signal here, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.


Nine months!!!

What's the catch?

Well, why wouldn't it be? The signal is cent and the author probably had 100 of them ready to go, so he responsibly chose the best one. He has also checked the balance and everything will be clear there. But most likely it has been checked recently).
If it weren't for the cent signal... I wouldn't have doubted it.
Judging by the profit factor, there is not a single losing deal! Of 198. The author is a trading guru)
 
the signal was added last night at 3 a.m.
I am in favour of marking with a red vertical line when the author has monitored the signal.
 
Ivan Butko:

The local signal, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.


Nine months!!!

What's the catch?


What's the signal? Give me a link... Or a name? See

[Deleted]  

The initial deposit is apparently 20 usc. Average profit per trade somewhere - 6.5 usc or 32% of initial deposit. Excellent movement.

Posted it today or yesterday, you can tell from the vertical line.

The catch is lack of account monitoring from its birth on mql5.community

 

and how trades close without slippage - just a song

 
Younga:

and how trades are closed without slippage - just a song

enter the market at the same time dozens of positions at the same levels, ie, it has about 15 deals on the ewer, in each transaction of 10-15 open positions simultaneously, for the pound a few deals, so such a number of transactions (Total trades: 198)

SL is not set, trades are closed on TP

So yes, it may be, until the first drawdown or stop out)

 
I'll try to do the same on the cet. You trade more freely, psychology is not so strong in you. That's a good signal.
 

[Link removed by Artyom Trishkin]

Found, useless Signal, first of all unknown drawdown, it's a cunning owner of the Signal, published it today, so the Signals did not "see" any drawdown or deposit...

Well, if the author has decided to do such a thing, he knows the reality is bad, the subscribers are unlikely to see it and pay to copy it

[Deleted]  
EURUSD over the last half year.
 
Ibragim Dzhanaev:
EURUSD over the last half year.

what kind of shit is this over-optimised?
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