I don't understand, is this really possible? Or is it a tricky one?
The signal here, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.
Nine months!!!
What's the catch?
I am in favour of marking with a red vertical line when the author has monitored the signal.
The local signal, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.
Nine months!!!
What's the catch?
What's the signal? Give me a link... Or a name? See
The initial deposit is apparently 20 usc. Average profit per trade somewhere - 6.5 usc or 32% of initial deposit. Excellent movement.
Posted it today or yesterday, you can tell from the vertical line.
The catch is lack of account monitoring from its birth on mql5.community
and how trades close without slippage - just a song
and how trades are closed without slippage - just a song
enter the market at the same time dozens of positions at the same levels, ie, it has about 15 deals on the ewer, in each transaction of 10-15 open positions simultaneously, for the pound a few deals, so such a number of transactions (Total trades: 198)
SL is not set, trades are closed on TP
So yes, it may be, until the first drawdown or stop out)
[Link removed by Artyom Trishkin]
Found, useless Signal, first of all unknown drawdown, it's a cunning owner of the Signal, published it today, so the Signals did not "see" any drawdown or deposit...
Well, if the author has decided to do such a thing, he knows the reality is bad, the subscribers are unlikely to see it and pay to copy it
EURUSD over the last half year.
what kind of shit is this over-optimised?
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The local signal, to avoid advertising, has removed the name.
Nine months!!!
What's the catch?