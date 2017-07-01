Services , new functionality in the MT5 architech, the funeral of MT4 is just around the corner.

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I would like to discuss the new functionality in more detail with examples of how to use it.

If you open the MQL5 editor, you will see a new folder called SERVICES that promises new features!

To be honest, I haven't noticed which version it has appeared since.


 
What's it going to be?
 
Soon there will be a new type of programme - services that work all the time and are not tied to charts.

Their main function is to work as datafeeds for custom characters
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Sequence of execution of Init() and DeInit()

fxsaber, 2017.04.14 10:46

It turns out that Services will have almost all On functions: OnInit, OnDeinit, OnTick(string),OnTimer,OnTrade,OnTradeTransaction, OnTester, OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass, OnTesterDeinit, OnBookEvent, OnChartEvent(long ChartID, ...), OnCalculate, ...


And if you don't need indicator buffers and don't want to deal with indicators/advisors crutches, write in a new type of program - Services - that doesn't have any limitations (stretching from the previous versions of MT).


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Sequence of execution of Init() and DeInit()

Slawa, 2017.04.14 08:04

Services are MQL5 programs not attached to any chart (but with full access to any of the open charts). Services are in tandem with datafeeds (we're slowly introducing offline charts, synthetic tools and other goodies here).

 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Soon there will be a new type of software - services that work all the time and are not tied to charts.

Their main function is to work as datafeeds for custom characters


Hallelujah.

Will they be able to trade multisymbols? Run on a click? Make graphical output in a window?

 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Soon there will be a new type of programs - services that work all the time and without linking to charts.

Their main function is to work in the form of datafeeds for custom characters

Good news, I remember that in order to make up a synteric I had to use a looped script on another chart, + experts to such a (off-line) chart, but it didn't work.

Will experts work on the new off-line charts?

 
Igor Volodin:


Hallelujah.

Will they be able to trade multisymbolically? Run on a click? Make a graphical output in a window?

I think it is unlikely,

You usually need it only for display, it is better not to fill it with trading functions,

Because where there's trading, there's also analytics, and that affects speed.

 
And there is also such a thing as no negative value in the chart, it was impossible to do that in MT4, I had to add a few tens of points to the synthetic value to see what is drawn below zero. Not much need, but it would be convenient for those who will use off-line charts.
 

the scale is less than a minute, otherwise we had to draw tick charts on minute bars

and possibility to draw separately (on one chart) bid and ask, if ask is lower than bid

was drawn using wands(1) at bar open/close price

 
Igor Volodin:

Will they be able to trade multisymbolically? Run on a click? Make a graphical output in a window?

All the features(OnChartEvent is questionable) that EAs have now + multisymbol OnTick and other features.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Soon there will be a new type of programs - services that work continuously and without charts.

Their main function is to work in the form of datafeeds for custom symbols

Apparently, the basic idea is to develop some program as a service, and then you can address this service from any of your EAs or indicators.

Looking ahead, a question: are these services the usual MQL5 programs ? Well, maybe they will receive an extension MQS ( S-service ).

Apparently, the Servis will function as an independent substance and it will be possible to build one's own little MQL5 world.

Will the Servis technology be available for the MT4 platform or will the Servis is one more nail in the lid of the unopened mt4 coffin?

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