Billy, where's my money, or How to write a New Year's Miracle in a couple of hours - page 7
Tapochun, in MT5, there are tougher tester counts available, much... Let's check in MT4.
Well, friends, thanks to everyone who was with me today... The culmination of today's research - indicator with the addition of the grid (it is still raw, but... the result is there))
EURUSD M15 - +1154$, but the drawdown, as expected, has increased to 25%. Screenshot in attachment.
We managed to get profit more than $ 1000. I think it's a success. After 6 hours of work! And I think that this experiment to create the New Year mood can be considered as a success!
P.S. Try, try, try, fight and you will succeed. Good luck, happiness and profits in the New Year 2015!
Can I give you a link?
But it's all bullshit... Any idea should be tested in real life, MT5 tester is a joke...
Throw it right here... Give people hope... And a New Year's mood!
It's not hope, it's suicide.... Enough of how much money I lost and for the tester....
PS, Still waiting for MK, to become a normal firm, in a normal country, with an auditor, what, to drag them through the courts...
At any moment ready to prove that, the same advisor, in the same period... ... will go up in the tester, and vice versa in the real account. In MT5 the quality of modelling is like 100%, it's not even within 10%.
But seriously, in the beginning, in the very first post, I actually wrote that it was a joke, but in every joke, as we know, there's a grain of truth. Maybe someone, like me, will believe that it really is possible, albeit not immediately, to write a profitable Expert Advisor. The main thing is experience, effort and patience. And the money is a matter of time. Everything will happen.
About the quality of modeling, yes argued more than once or twice, criticized... But, nevertheless, for a rough estimate it's good enough. In this case, I think the results are quite adequate, because the frequency of transactions is not too high. Long overshoots. Yes, not ideal, but the MCs have made many improvements this year. Can't manage everything, but on that too - THANK YOU, work in progress. May things keep moving forward!
