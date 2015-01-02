Billy, where's my money, or How to write a New Year's Miracle in a couple of hours - page 3

New comment
[Deleted]  
IvanIvanov:

I don't quite understand, why are the wizards in the EA? Weren't you originally going to build an EA based on WPR?

I understood that you were talking about this one

Where levels and period are in the settings

Now, as far as I understand, WPR is used as a filter for small EAs, it's a little different.... If i look at the chart they are for trend trading andWPR is for flat trading so i don't understand...

No, no... no wipers in the versions I posted! Only WPR, exactly as you have it in the picture.
[Deleted]  

Initially, in my opinion, you should look at the work of the EA on pure WPR, and then think about what to add to it, and you should immediately add to the owl both a fixed lot and percentage

On m15 the work of the indicator in its pure form looks very promising

[Deleted]  
Tapochun:
No, no... there are no mash-ups in the versions I posted!
А... sorry :-) it's in my tester template, I'll try to fix it
[Deleted]  

So, tests on the three TFs of the clean (first) version of WPR are completed. Not bad (relatively) result is shown only on EURUSD...

Let's start testing the second (author's) version...

M5 - ahem... not bad... Version of the Expert Advisor with the author's indicator works much better (at least on M5)... +475$ with max drawdown just over 7%. And, what's more interesting, the maximum series of losing trades over 4 years - only 4 pc... I think you all know what kind of monster can be built based on such data... Moving on... ah, yes, I am attaching the results.

M15 - so far a NEW RECORD! +673$. We're close to $1,000! I attach the results.

M30 - results are more modest +$356.

[Deleted]  
Can you articulate the rule for entering a trade again?
[Deleted]  
IvanIvanov:
Can you formulate the rule for entering a trade again?

4.2 For the second (author's) WPR. If the value of the indicator on the second candle is above the upper limit (25), and on the first - below the upper limit - sell at the opening of the current candle. If the value of the indicator on the second candle is below the lower limit (-25), and on the first - above - buy at the opening of the current candle.

Always in the market...

 
Tapochun:
How do we define the trend?
No, you don't define a flat on your EA
[Deleted]  

What confuses me about this indicator is that it can change its signal to the opposite in 1-2 candles

Still, it is useful for flat movements.... If you do not know the difference between the two, then you should use this function to detect some kind of feedback.

The proposal to limit the deal to a holding time, for example, keep the deal one trading period of 15 minutes if at M15, an hour if H1, etc. or even N periods and display in the settings

[Deleted]  
Olegts:
You can't, you don't define a flat on your EA.
I do not understand what you are suggesting? Be more specific, please.)
[Deleted]  
And I suggest we focus on one indicator variant, otherwise a lot of confusion may ensue, the variants may start to proliferate exponentially and there will be a hitch
12345678
New comment