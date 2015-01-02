Billy, where's my money, or How to write a New Year's Miracle in a couple of hours - page 3
I don't quite understand, why are the wizards in the EA? Weren't you originally going to build an EA based on WPR?
I understood that you were talking about this one
Where levels and period are in the settings
Now, as far as I understand, WPR is used as a filter for small EAs, it's a little different.... If i look at the chart they are for trend trading andWPR is for flat trading so i don't understand...
Initially, in my opinion, you should look at the work of the EA on pure WPR, and then think about what to add to it, and you should immediately add to the owl both a fixed lot and percentage
On m15 the work of the indicator in its pure form looks very promising
No, no... there are no mash-ups in the versions I posted!
So, tests on the three TFs of the clean (first) version of WPR are completed. Not bad (relatively) result is shown only on EURUSD...
Let's start testing the second (author's) version...
M5 - ahem... not bad... Version of the Expert Advisor with the author's indicator works much better (at least on M5)... +475$ with max drawdown just over 7%. And, what's more interesting, the maximum series of losing trades over 4 years - only 4 pc... I think you all know what kind of monster can be built based on such data... Moving on... ah, yes, I am attaching the results.
M15 - so far a NEW RECORD! +673$. We're close to $1,000! I attach the results.
M30 - results are more modest +$356.
Can you formulate the rule for entering a trade again?
4.2 For the second (author's) WPR. If the value of the indicator on the second candle is above the upper limit (25), and on the first - below the upper limit - sell at the opening of the current candle. If the value of the indicator on the second candle is below the lower limit (-25), and on the first - above - buy at the opening of the current candle.
Always in the market...
How do we define the trend?
What confuses me about this indicator is that it can change its signal to the opposite in 1-2 candles
Still, it is useful for flat movements.... If you do not know the difference between the two, then you should use this function to detect some kind of feedback.
The proposal to limit the deal to a holding time, for example, keep the deal one trading period of 15 minutes if at M15, an hour if H1, etc. or even N periods and display in the settings
You can't, you don't define a flat on your EA.