Is it possible to understand what the customer wants from this ToR?
Based on the four moving averages, predict price levels of the future bar. Then we trade in the direction of the slope of the EMA. If the slope is upwards, the first order is placed either by a limit order, at the level of closing of the previous bar, which has already been formed, or the trade is opened by a market order. Then we have two more levels: At the level of the predicted minimum and the third level at the distance between the first and the second order. Stops are obligatory. After opening of transactions on the following bar, if the tendency proceeds, then the procedure of purchases too. The trades are closed after the opposite signal appears.
Regarding the subject of the topic: "Is it possible to understand what the customer wants by the given ToR? -- The answer is "You can".
But there is a counter question for the customer: "Is it possible to understand what the customer wants with these terms of reference?"
For the sake of argument and reflection, here is a picture (actually, the question in the picture):
It is possible to understand "what he wants". But the following definitions will have to be explained to him point by point.
1. "forecasting price levels" - how?
2. "in thedirection of the slope" - ???(abolk has already commented)
3."either" - what does the choice depend on?
etc...
===
normal working situation, 1/4 orders start like that )))) , you need to ask for a detailed ToR.
Something is being discussed, but there are no TORs.
Only wishful thinking so far
The contractor needs to understand that not all customers are thinking and/or can express their thoughts with an "algorithm". There are two options:
1. "To be higher" and from his "height" to ignore such exposed orders. The result is to sit in the poor as an "unrecognised genius". (By the way, this applies to any line of work)
2. Try to establish contact, in the process of a working correspondence to find out the details and after all do the work and earn money (by the way, it refers to any type of business). (this also applies to any kind of activity )))))))).
The development of TOR costs money, and sometimes more than the work itself. Do you take this into account?
It sometimes takes two or three weeks to negotiate with a customer. And a day's work
