What was that about? Are you being filmed with a hidden camera? The start date of this thread is 2014.10.05 12:42. And it was here 2014.09.12 19:37. A month ago. A month later the question is asked by the customer.
Counted on everyone starting to say what a murky assignment, and then, lo and behold, out comes GrandpaPistol in a white suit... Yes?
... I gave another programmer the opportunity to prove himself, and he was very willing to help me.
Really -- it's simple -- you choose cost, not developer -- you choose cheaper, not implementation of your task.
You have an asset of FIVE jobs -- the average cost is 12.20 -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Dedpistolet/jobs_closed-- the developers you've worked with -- FOUR.
Bottom line -- uncertain job -- uncertain solution.
Now, of course, blame the developer, saying he didn't handle it, didn't understand the terms of reference -- but your eyes saw what you were buying? -- How did you evaluate the developer's work according to your terms of reference - that's how you got the result.
Treat them responsibly and with understanding - you will get what you asked for.
No way. 12 dollars - the approximate price of just making some adjustments/rework to the already existing product made by the same programmer, but not the cost of EA development, the minimum cost of which is at least an order of magnitude higher.
I see, then...
i'm sorry to see you throwing your money away, sometimes ordering something that does not require any programming and is part of the base functionality of the terminal....
I don't understand why you didn't contact me first, I would have helped you with the terms of reference or if you were not too lazy, I would have made the owl myself. I have made you several free scripts and they work like clockwork, so before you order and pay at least a cent, ask me for some advice.
I'm sorry to see you throwing your money away, sometimes ordering something that requires no programming at all and is included in the basic functionality of the terminal....
Dear nowi, could you please carry out an expert examination of the EA created, as to whether or not it complies with the terms of reference. After all, I don't want to be unsubstantiated, and I want to put an end to the matter so that I can move forward.
I probably could, but I need the advisor.
I am sending you an EA via skype. I would like to post it here, but I don't know how.
Attaching a file is simple. You need to copy the file path into MetaEditore and then Attach this file in the post.
You have entered the MetaEditor folder. And then what? How do you copy the PATH of the file?
For your case - only option 1 needs to be followed.