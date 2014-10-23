Is it possible to understand what the customer wants from this ToR? - page 2
The performer is free to choose between Option 1 and Option 2. Depending on which result he is set on.
On the topic of the topic: "Is it possible to understand what the customer wants in a given TOR?" -- The answer is "You can".
But there is a counter question for the customer: "Is it possible to understand what the customer wants with these terms of reference?"
For the sake of argument and reflection, here is a picture (actually, the question in the picture):
What is the problem?
No slope - no orders...))
Where does it say so in the "ToR" shown?
And where does the picture show "no slope" ? There's a bunch of them... "little tilts". Where is there a description of the concept and parameters of the "slope of the MAH" ?
And these are only leading questions. From them more specific, detailed questions are born.
And then anyway the customer will shout that all is wrong, because "and what is not clear?, well, did not say, but it is logically clear!!!".
And try to explain what is not clear. It's not just not clear, it's not clear at all... The program needs an unambiguous figure, not an implied one.
Tell me from the picture why you think there is no slope? And show me the same in the ToR.
What's the problem?
What is a slope? And what is a lack of it? Numbers, please.
You'd better comment on this: "... Based on four moving averages, predict price levels of future bar...".
That's how easy it is. And I was wondering how to understand where the price will be in the future. And there are at least four components of the future (!) bar. It turns out that four MAEs rule...
Guys, I'm certainly not going to argue, BUT!
The man has an idea, he is looking for an opportunity to implement it, if someone wants to help - let him do it, if you do not like the description - skip it, looking for a clear task. Not everyone has knowledge of programming and technical analysis (sometimes), a person understands: "something, somewhere, here it is near - but can not explain," what's the point of picking up the cheese?
MAs work, new price levels do not ("Based on four moving averages we forecast price levels of the future bar"), but on the pullback of MAs you can forecast