Here's the thing... The TOR is very illiterate. there is absolutely no specifics. literally every phrase requires detailed clarification and raises a lot of questions.
the way you can think out all the details and do it yourself, but it is unlikely it will meet the wishes of the customer.
As a result, the algorithm does not work the way the customer wants it to, which was to be expected.
In fact, this is where you should have started...
Thank you very much for your replies! I found some comfort and support in your comments. Since in this case I am the author of this ToR and have collaborated with the programmer to solve this problem, and received a negative result in the form of an improperly working EA, I decided to ask this question on the forum to understand what the reason for my failure is. Because I have received from the programmer an EA that does not meet my vision, as well as accusations that my requirements specification was "horrible, to say the least, and in the process, I was constantly asked to finalize something.
Who are the programmers? And what are they interested in? Exaggerating: Programmers write software and want to be paid for their skills. Is the programmer interested in making the algorithm profitable for the customer? This does not seem to be a prerequisite.
Who are the customers? Those who can't write programs but think that they have a good idea, or want to check whether they have a good idea. The customer is interested in making the algorithm profitable.
If you don't know how to program, it seems like a daunting task to feel out an idea. Exploring graphs and making calculations in an excel table is possible in principle, but long and tedious. And most importantly, it is also quite a laborious task to implement the algorithm found manually in the real trading. But these days the algorithm can be programmed, and there are experts who can do this. And these professionals can be found on this site.
So there is a certain contradiction. The customer does not know or does not know exactly where his idea will lead and also has to pay for the work of a programmer, and the programmer is almost always confident in the results of his work and guaranteed remuneration.
On the basis of the above, still want to get some attention, understanding and respect from programmers. In other words, do not understand the terms of reference, do not take the job, are not satisfied with the price, do not take the job, and do not give an advisor who does not fit the customer's ideas.
Based on the four moving averages, we forecast price levels of the future bar. Then we trade in the direction of the slope of the EMA. If the slope is upwards, the first order is placed either by a limit order, at the level of closing of the previous bar, which has already been formed, or the trade is opened by a market order. Then we have two more levels: At the level of the predicted minimum and the third level at the distance between the first and the second order. Stops are obligatory. After opening of transactions on the following bar, if the tendency proceeds, the procedure of purchases too. The trades are closed after the opposite signal appears.
Thanks to our discussion, I also want to say that I have to admit the weakness of my formulation regarding trading direction based on the slope of the moving averages. I must admit that it is not the slope of the moving averages that is decisive, but the prediction of future bar levels. After all, if we know the open level and the close level, it is clear to us in which direction to trade - in the direction of close.
Also I must admit that I still do not know the best way to place the third order: I have two variants, either it is placed at a distance of step between the first and the second order, or between them. I don't know the answer, but it's probably possible to put some variability into the EA, and test those options.