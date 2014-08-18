There are ideas for a profitable advisor - page 10
Here's this week's report, please))))))Silent your ride, farther away you will be.
Do you close a losing series? What's the principle?
Do you close losing series? On what principle?
the principle here is simple -- Ilan -- on a pullback, the limits were set in 10 pips increments:
according to the report -- the first order was bought at 101.51 -- 0.01 lots -- then the price rolled back and in 10 pips incremental limiters were triggered using the Martin rule.
the average price of the allocated orders -- 101.24 -- the whole chain was closed with a total profit of 10 pips at 101.34.
as you can see my last 3 big trades are in the +, and the small ones in relation to the profitable ones are petty.
it was because of martin the last orders were closed in a big way, overlapping unprofitable small orders.
the simple way everyone knows - Ilan - profitable until the first pullback - which will inevitably happen and gobble up all the "joy".
Yes)))) here I could argue and prove, but I have no desire.Everything is so simple and easy, only one but))))))) the right entry point, that's the secret))))))))))
-well, we got the Ilan strategy sorted out and even got confirmation from the author
-- But if you want to solve this problem with "right" entry point - let's do this - you post weekly reports - and all together we'll see the end of your "secret" - two weeks (as I understand) are successful so far, jam, let's go on
p.s. By the way, the Expert Advisor, which by Ilan's strategy accompanies manually open orders - I can do it (for money, contact me)
I do not understand: the first order is opened manually and the next ones are opened automatically?
It's not all about writing a full automaton - you can also partially automate the process.
if the "secret" is the right entry point -- and the first order is known.
then you can -- a) manually open the first order according to your needs -- b) use the known algorithm to follow this opening
If there is no fixing of the losing streaks, the bottom line is going to be the sinking. It is a matter of time. If your entry point is right, you don't need averaging, if your entry point is wrong, averaging does not give you a stat advantage.
You are in too much of a hurry, I sometimes don't understand what you are writing.
My understanding is: We'll see.