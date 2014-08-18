There are ideas for a profitable advisor - page 12

New comment
 
gvs:
And who offered Ilan and how much do you want for it, only redesigned for me)))))))))))
So Roman offered to do it for free. That's who you should go to. You don't know what you want anymore. A source of infinite fuss and chaos. ))
 
tol64:
So Roman offered to do everything for free. So go to him. You don't know what you want anymore. A source of boundless fuss and chaos. ))
I've read the freelance terms, I'm not ready to agree))))))
Just ask Roman -)))))))))
 
gvs:
I have read the terms and conditions of Freelance, I am not ready to agree))))))
Just ask Roman -)))))))))

What is your problem with the Freelance service? Have you prepared your terms of reference yet?

 
tol64:

What is your problem with the Freelance service? Have you prepared your terms of reference yet?

I'm not ready to share my strategy with the public, and I'm sorry. I'll probably work the same way I did. can I delete this thread?
 
gvs:
You need to post your terms of reference there and I'm not prepared to share my strategy with the public)))))) sorry. I'll probably work the same way I did. can I delete this thread?
You can ask for the topic to be removed. Use the complain button.
 
gvs:
You need to post your terms of reference there and I'm not prepared to share my strategy with the public)))))) sorry. I'll probably work the same way I did. can I delete this thread?
What makes you say that? Look at how many others are doing it. You can lay out the description in general terms without the nuances of the trading algorithm. You can also make a personal assignment for a specific performer.
 
tol64:
What makes you think that? Look at how many others do it. The description can be laid out in general terms without the nuances of the trading algorithm. You can also make a personal assignment for a specific performer.
I don't know anyone here))))))))))) to whom????
 
gvs:
I don't know anyone here))))))))))) to whom????
In each performer's achievements there is a list of tasks completed, feedback on them and lots of other useful information to help you make the right choice.
 
)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) a smile makes everyone feel better )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
the man who laughs
 

The code-base has quite decent experts - take it and use it - but there is still something missing to be completely happy


1...5678910111213141516
New comment