There are ideas for a profitable advisor - page 13

or this option of 2 owls

 
gvs:
I'm offering to pay for the creation and development of this EA, every week it will work. I'll start by putting in $100 of 1% every Monday yours!
Well, why not order the development through freelancing, pay 10-20 quid and not pay the %...? If the system is profitable - it's clearly more profitable. And if you need improvement - you will give them new tasks. It's not much for a company to pay $10-20, is it?
 
master-mql4:
i have shared the strategy with people, but they cannot find the right combination to enter the market, and it seems to me that this EA will cost much more than $20))))))))
 
chipo:


or this option of 2 owls

You have the virtual and I have the real, yes your EA is not bad, seen it work, but I work on our strategy.
 
gvs:
stop flapping your tits... let's get to the point.... if the strategy is all about picking combinations and parameters then it's bullshit. it's been around for a long time and it's not worth a penny....
 
nowi:
Everyone has their own subjective point of view)))))))))))
 
picking combinations and parameters is 100% not a workable thing)
 
Konands:
I'm not arguing with you guys. I'm telling my side of the story as I understand it, not you.
 
gvs:
you talk so much, but you still don't have an advisor.

I'll write it for you, but I'll pay you for the development right away and without any future withdrawals from your trade.

 
abolk:

I will contact you ))))))))
