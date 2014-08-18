There are ideas for a profitable advisor - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
or this option of 2 owls
I'm offering to pay for the creation and development of this EA, every week it will work. I'll start by putting in $100 of 1% every Monday yours!
Well, what's wrong with ordering development through freelancing, paying 10-20 quid and not paying any further interest...? If the system is profitable, it is clearly more profitable. And if you need improvement - give them new tasks. For a company is not a lot of 10-20 dollars ...?
or this option of 2 owls
i've shared the strategy with people but they can't get the market entry combination right and i think this EA will cost a lot more than $20))))))))
stop flapping your tits... let's get to the point.... if the strategy is all about picking combinations and parameters, it's bullshit. it's been around for a long time and it's not worth a penny....
picking combinations and parameters is 100% not a workable thing)
I'm not arguing with you guys. I am telling my version as I understand it, not you.
you talk so much, but you still don't have an advisor.
I'll write it for you, but I'll pay you for the development right away and without any future withdrawals from your trade.
you talk so much, but you still don't have an advisor.
I will write to you in person, but for a development fee right away and without any future withdrawals from your trade.