Please give more freedom to manage the graph windows - page 3
I can't check - I don't have a second monitor.
You should not, you are depriving yourself of a lot of convenient, interesting and useful things
I do agree. A complete MT5 API would be a great tool to build better software or even third-party add-ons.
What about the laptop, is it possible to connect a separate system and monitors in general to control everything from the laptop? I understand that for this you need to create a home LAN?
I've already thought about it:
But: I'm not happy with the fact that when the left mouse button is pressed and the main graph is moved, the main graph will at times jump to the right, beyond its limiter (graph offset).
There is a chart object on the right. And when I try to scroll the main chart with the mouse, the main chart jumps to the right, almost to the stop. In other words, for the main chart, the right-hand side of the chart is a right-hand limiter (I made it unclear, sorry), not the left-hand side of the chart object.
If the additional window could be drawn vertically, then the vertical left side of the additional window would be the limiter for the main graph.
Like this:
Vertical Additional Window
In general, if you draw the chart object in a standard horizontal window, it looks very ugly. But if you draw the chart object in an additional vertical window, it will look nice.
I understand that the object is not a boundary.
What is the problem with it?
Let me rephrase: is there a real problem in realizing the practical task? Or is it more "just for show"?
The real problem: On the main chart we have the D1 timeframe, and on the right side we place the H1 timeframe. If we have an additional vertical window, there will be a boundary, for which you can drag and quickly change the size of two charts simultaneously horizontally (say, I wanted to expand the right graph - there is not enough information).
But to implement the same now is very inconvenient: you need to have two charts and apply the command "Window" -> "Vertical". And in this case the windows will be divided strictly in half. To change the ratio of these charts would require several gestures.
Bottom line: it is much more convenient to move everything at once.
I asked for a practical task and a real problem )
So far the problem seems to be theoretical, and the problem seems to be solvable - it is enough to change the offset from the right edge of the main graph when changing the chart object.
I'm paraphrasing again: why do you need a chart to the right of the main one? How will you use it?
It is written on the left - the trend graph is always in front of your eyes, so you won't be tempted to go against the trend.
On the right - the graph of decision making, the signal one, a smaller timeframe
How much clearer is it?
This is another attempt to circumvent the problems with visibility