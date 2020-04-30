Please give more freedom to manage the graph windows - page 4

IvanIvanov:

It is written on the left - a trend graph to always be in front of you and not to be tempted to go against the trend.

On the right is the decision-making, signal, smaller timeframe chart

How much clearer is it?

Do you use it?

I didn't ask you to invent a task (I can give out a dozen of them at once myself), I asked you to give me a concrete real-life task, the implementation of which has stopped due to limited functionality.

 
komposter:

The real task: the Expert Advisor is attached to a chart. The Expert Advisor should visualize the history of trades on two timeframes. To visualize it, we need two charts. At the moment (without WinAPI) this can be done:
* Attach a graph object to the main chart and place it on the right side. The main chart should be indented by about 40%.
* Place two windows manually before attaching the Expert Advisor.
* The variant with profiles is not suitable as the profiles remember not only the arrangement of windows but also the names of instruments.
All these variants either require manual participation or look ugly.
komposter:

and it's been five years now
and that's a big pain in the ass, believe me
And faith is an individual matter and I can't help you here
I guess our realities are different

the inability to build a comfortable (from my point of view) desktop (the profile on the local), many ideas are still ideas
 

Profiles are another option for controlling the size and arrangement of windows:

Profiles

Profiles are designed to work conveniently with groups of graphs. Profiles are memorised:

-chartsthat were open when the profile was saved

-location and size of these charts;

-Templatesthat have been applied to these charts.

But in MQL5 there is no access to profiles.

 
barabashkakvn:
The real task: the Expert Advisor should be attached to a chart. The Expert Advisor should visualize the history of trades on two timeframes. For visualization we need two charts. At the moment (without WinAPI) it is possible to do this:
* Attach a graph object to the main graph and position it on the right-hand side. Indent the main graph by about 40%.

IvanIvanov:
yes and it's been five years
This is a big pain in the ass, believe me.

What is the problem with the option to place the chart object on the left side of the main chart?

On the left side it is D1, and on the right side - M15. You can set up both, and you can draw there and there.

I am not trying to come up with excuses not to change anything. I am just asking to show the need for changes with arguments.

And in general, I'm more with you (with the community) than with MQ )

 
komposter:

What's wrong with placing the chart object on the left-hand side of the main chart?

On the left - D1, on the right - M15. You can set up both, and you can draw there and there.

I am not trying to come up with excuses not to change anything. I am just asking to show the need for changes with arguments.

And in general, I'm more with you (with the community) than with MQ )

Unexpected decision. Although this arrangement makes me feel Chinese - I have to read the charts from right to left.

But using OBJ_CHART is not a full-fledged control over windows dimensions and layout. Here's another option of using a separate window on the right:

The right-hand window contains various controls

The right window has different controls

When entering commands or looking at the display of parameters and results on the right, it is much more comfortable for the eye.

That's why I totally support it:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Please give more freedom to manage chart windows

angevoyageur, 2014.05.06 09:52

I do agree. A complete MT5 API would be a great tool to build better software or even third-party add-ons.

Well, here is the answer from Service Desk regarding the introduction of new window management functions (resizing windows, moving windows etc.) -"Essentially this is access to some WinAPI functions. The issue has been discussed and postponed many times. At the moment, there are no immediate plans for this functionality".
 

In general, I think one of two things is needed:

1. or give more control over the chart windows to get rid of the constant manual adjustments from the main menu of the "windows" list.

2. or make the graph objects the same capabilities as the graph windows.

 
... Nowadays you can draw anything you want with a bitmap in one window... it's a bit cumbersome, but you can do anything you want.
 
joo:
... Nowadays you can draw anything you want with a bitmap in one window... it's a bit cumbersome, but whatever you want.

Here you go then. Put it in the window. )))

