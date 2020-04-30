Please give more freedom to manage the graph windows - page 4
It is written on the left - a trend graph to always be in front of you and not to be tempted to go against the trend.
On the right is the decision-making, signal, smaller timeframe chart
How much clearer is it?
Do you use it?
I didn't ask you to invent a task (I can give out a dozen of them at once myself), I asked you to give me a concrete real-life task, the implementation of which has stopped due to limited functionality.
Profiles are another option for controlling the size and arrangement of windows:
Profiles
Profiles are designed to work conveniently with groups of graphs. Profiles are memorised:
-chartsthat were open when the profile was saved
-location and size of these charts;
-Templatesthat have been applied to these charts.
But in MQL5 there is no access to profiles.
The real task: the Expert Advisor should be attached to a chart. The Expert Advisor should visualize the history of trades on two timeframes. For visualization we need two charts. At the moment (without WinAPI) it is possible to do this:
yes and it's been five years
What is the problem with the option to place the chart object on the left side of the main chart?
On the left side it is D1, and on the right side - M15. You can set up both, and you can draw there and there.
I am not trying to come up with excuses not to change anything. I am just asking to show the need for changes with arguments.
And in general, I'm more with you (with the community) than with MQ )
Unexpected decision. Although this arrangement makes me feel Chinese - I have to read the charts from right to left.
But using OBJ_CHART is not a full-fledged control over windows dimensions and layout. Here's another option of using a separate window on the right:
The right window has different controls
When entering commands or looking at the display of parameters and results on the right, it is much more comfortable for the eye.
That's why I totally support it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Please give more freedom to manage chart windows
angevoyageur, 2014.05.06 09:52
I do agree. A complete MT5 API would be a great tool to build better software or even third-party add-ons.
I do agree. A complete MT5 API would be a great tool to build better software or even third-party add-ons.
In general, I think one of two things is needed:
1. or give more control over the chart windows to get rid of the constant manual adjustments from the main menu of the "windows" list.
2. or make the graph objects the same capabilities as the graph windows.
... Nowadays you can draw anything you want with a bitmap in one window... it's a bit cumbersome, but whatever you want.
Here you go then. Put it in the window. )))