MT4 charts - multiple timeframe in window
It was discussed here - How to open 4 timeframe at the same time?
Thanks! couldn't find anything - but in that way you can only keep "open" one pair at a time, right? i.e. you cannot switch quickly from one pair to the next, you have to create a "profile" for each pair you trade and then select it every time you want to check it out? also, any drawings on the chart will be lost once the profile is changed?
Thanks! couldn't find anything - but in that way you can only keep "open" one pair at a time, right? i.e. you cannot switch quickly from one pair to the next, you have to create a "profile" for each pair you trade and then select it every time you want to check it out? also, any drawings on the chart will be lost once the profile is changed?
No.
- if you want to save one chart (with all the indicators/settings together with possible attached EA/settings) - it is the template.
- If you want to save all the workplace (many charts with everything) - it is profiles (in Metatrader - File - profiles).
But ... to say a true ... I needed to restart Metatrader to accept this profiles if I want to open all the charts ...
No.
- if you want to save one chart (with all the indicators/settings together with possible attached EA/settings) - it is the template.
- If you want to save all the workplace (many charts with everything) - it is profiles (in Metatrader - File - profiles).
But ... to say a true ... I needed to restart Metatrader to accept this profiles if I want to open all the charts ...
Thanks!
Stop opening charts. Set it up the way you want, save as a profile. Change the symbol and save as a different profile.
No code required — make your own profile.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
is it possible to trade multiple currency pairs on different charts on mt5?
-
Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.
-
Of course, you can (MT4 also).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I would like to have on MT4 a main window with say H1, and on the side two smaller windows with H4 and D1, for the same currency pair. Something like in the picture below. But what I am struggling to understand is how I can make it so that if I change currency pair all 3 graphs will be updated at once - anyone knows if this can be done?
Thanks
Matteo