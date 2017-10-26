Suggestions and acknowledgements [Answers to newcomers in pictures] - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't use videos as a matter of principle. That's why the topic is called Answers to Beginners in Pictures.
They forgot to turn off the display of all the signs :)
The display of all the signs forgot to turn off :)
Vladimir, what's wrong with the built-in Windows tool "scissors"? You can simply cut out any area of the screen with it, and copy it to the clipboard.
Vladimir, what's wrong with the built-in Windows tool "scissors"? You can simply cut out any area of the screen with it, and copy it to the clipboard.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Newbie answers in pictures
Aslanbiy Botashev, 2015.09.03 11:03Thank you very much for your help.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Newbie answers in pictures
slider20007, 2015.09.03 11:18It's very nicely done and designed in an accessible way!
Carried over:Sainidyl Olmi:
Thanks for the tips, many questions resolved =)
Hello!
Forgive me in advance if I'm in the wrong place - I'm new here.
I have a newbie question that I would like to know the answer to.
Many brokers severely worsen the trading conditions if there was activity on the account in the last working hour of the week.
That's why I have a question.
Where can I find in the terminal the trading hours of the last working day of the week?
Thank you!
I propose to make a set of pictures for beginners showing types of pending orders. IncludingORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT.