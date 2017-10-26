Suggestions and acknowledgements [Answers to newcomers in pictures] - page 3
And I, a newcomer, am interested! THANK YOU!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Answers to newbies in pictures
SEVER11, 2014.05.13 16:55
I want to change my avatar. I'm uploading it and it won't load.
I will delete this question later so as not to clutter up the thread
I'm at a loss as to why this re-posting?
Now all forum topics will boil down to two threads:
-- picture answers to every imaginable/unimaginable and necessary/unnecessary question
-- comments on the picture answers
there are two characters working on this -- both moderators -- one is a veteran moderator -- the other, with the strange nickname "bababashka", is a recent moderator
the forum has become boring lately -- so they found the fun to do nothing -- instead of just answering a questioner, now they say: "wait for answer in pictures, one answer a day" -- the whole procedure is accompanied by constant re-posting from one thread to the next.
I'm wondering if it wouldn't be better to make such YouTube clips instead of gifs.
The picture has maximum image clarity - no distortion.
You can watch my videos and check the quality. I don't remember it interfering in any way.
At 360p everything is already distinguishable, in HD everything is completely clear.
