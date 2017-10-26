Suggestions and acknowledgements [Answers to newcomers in pictures] - page 4

New comment
 
Contender:
I'm at a loss as to what this repost is about?
it's the moderator boosting our rating, in confidence only... :0))
 
barabashkakvn:
So do you have any questions that can be answered in pictures?
Is there a way to delete a job that is no longer relevant? The situation is as follows: the programmer took the job and then due to personal reasons he could not perform it. While the arbitration was going on I did the same job done by another programmer and after arbitration the first job appeared in my works-new ones.
 
v_maxi:
Is there a way to delete a job that is no longer relevant? The situation is as follows: a programmer took on a job, and then for personal reasons he could not do it. While the arbitration was going on I got the same job done by another programmer and after the arbitration the first job appeared in my works-news.
You want a lot from the video mapper -- his answers are not intended for most questions -- a job that was in "in progress" regardless of the outcome (done/terminated) cannot be deleted
 
abolk:
You want a lot from a video painter -- his answers are not intended for most questions -- work that was in "in progress", regardless of the outcome (done/terminated) cannot be deleted
Thanks for the reply, however I don't understand your sarcasm - as a newbie I quite liked some of the answers. Although you, as a programmer, probably think the questions themselves are silly.
 
v_maxi:
Thanks for the reply, but I don't understand your sarcasm - as a beginner I liked some of the answers very much. Although you, as a programmer, probably think the questions themselves are silly.
Where did you see sarcasm? It's clear that the explanations in pictures have a very narrow sphere of application. Most questions cannot be answered in pictures.
 
"Sarcasm is a mockery which may open with a positive judgement, but in general always contains a negative connotation and points to a flaw in the person, object or phenomenon, i.e. what is being referred to" - quote from wikipedia. The videocarrier is a mockery. But if it isn't, and you didn't mean to offend the author by labelling it, then I apologise I just misunderstood you. And speaking of narrowness or breadth of explanation in the pictures, some points are clearer that way. At least I do.
 
v_maxi:
"Sarcasm is a mockery which may open with a positive judgement, but in general always contains a negative connotation and indicates a flaw in the person, object or phenomenon, i.e. what is being referred to" - quote from wikipedia. A videoconferentialist is what a mockery is. But if it isn't, and you didn't mean to offend the author by labelling it, then I apologise I just misunderstood you. And speaking of narrowness or breadth of explanation in the pictures, some points are clearer that way. At least for me.

Got it. Wandered into the wrong club. One is publicly amused by "monkey work" (explained here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23631#comment_858501). Others ask for an "encore" of comics to explain the inexplicable.

That's it. Leaving your strange meeting.

 
abolk:

Got it. Wandered into the wrong club. One is publicly amused by "monkey work" (explained here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23631#comment_858501). Others ask for an "encore" of comics to explain the unexplained.

That's it. Leaving your strange meeting.

Read your explanation of the monkey work, read your reflections before ordering - it's always interesting to read your comments and statements in general. Not all people are the same and can communicate in a dry language of logic. And what seems intuitive to you is for others a dark forest. And if a person asks a question, he hopes for an answer and not a mockery of himself. And forgive me for my presence at a "strange meeting".
[Deleted]  

What is the "character" on your browser and where can it be "bought"? It's not the standard Ctrl +Shift + N, is it?

 
G001:

What is the "character" on your browser and where can it be "bought"? It's not the standard Ctrl +Shift + N, is it?

This and other "characters" are available in Google Chrom - just create a user and you will be able to select a picture when you create a new user.
12345678910
New comment