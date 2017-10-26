Suggestions and acknowledgements [Answers to newcomers in pictures] - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm at a loss as to what this repost is about?
So do you have any questions that can be answered in pictures?
Is there a way to delete a job that is no longer relevant? The situation is as follows: a programmer took on a job, and then for personal reasons he could not do it. While the arbitration was going on I got the same job done by another programmer and after the arbitration the first job appeared in my works-news.
You want a lot from a video painter -- his answers are not intended for most questions -- work that was in "in progress", regardless of the outcome (done/terminated) cannot be deleted
Thanks for the reply, but I don't understand your sarcasm - as a beginner I liked some of the answers very much. Although you, as a programmer, probably think the questions themselves are silly.
"Sarcasm is a mockery which may open with a positive judgement, but in general always contains a negative connotation and indicates a flaw in the person, object or phenomenon, i.e. what is being referred to" - quote from wikipedia. A videoconferentialist is what a mockery is. But if it isn't, and you didn't mean to offend the author by labelling it, then I apologise I just misunderstood you. And speaking of narrowness or breadth of explanation in the pictures, some points are clearer that way. At least for me.
Got it. Wandered into the wrong club. One is publicly amused by "monkey work" (explained here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23631#comment_858501). Others ask for an "encore" of comics to explain the inexplicable.
That's it. Leaving your strange meeting.
Got it. Wandered into the wrong club. One is publicly amused by "monkey work" (explained here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23631#comment_858501). Others ask for an "encore" of comics to explain the unexplained.
That's it. Leaving your strange meeting.
What is the "character" on your browser and where can it be "bought"? It's not the standard Ctrl +Shift + N, is it?
What is the "character" on your browser and where can it be "bought"? It's not the standard Ctrl +Shift + N, is it?