Suggestions and acknowledgements [Answers to newcomers in pictures] - page 6
somehow flinched at the "... whistleblowing...".
I must have something in my gene pool for this word from the "Leninist-Stalinist" times.
Forgot to put in inverted commas ... I often forget inverted commas (I just think other people think what I think) as if in real life ... :)
Anyway, that's how I thought that listing was ironic. )
Here, poetry is right. Only :
Then there will be a good effect, and it will be really another cool branch.
I've asked this question before and I think I've asked it more than once, but I haven't received an answer. What does this option in MetaEditor mean? When you open the second window and change the code in it, the changes are reflected in the first one.
It seems to work like this: you open the second window, which is a copy of the first one. Move cursor in the first window to OnInit (for example) and copy something. In the second window, place the cursor in the OnDeinit window and paste the copied data.
I tried it. It is not convenient.
The fact that when you scroll in one window, the second window also scrolls to the same place.
MQ developers, give me an answer. No one can solve this conundrum. What kind of option is this ? What was the meaning behind it ? ))
It seems that the "animated pictures only" or "pictures only" format is not universal. That's why I'm thinking of introducing a mixed format - if you want to show transitions between different screens, then just pictures, and if you want to show transitions within one screen, then animation.
What do you think?
I'll repeat my opinion - animation is not perceived.
Even if you understand the question, it's hard to understand the answer.
Hi, I can't connect the trading signals.
Press subscribe button, "are you sure you want to subscribe to the signal" window pops up
I tick the box "accept rules etc..."
I put in my password, but I cannot do anything else because the "ok" button will not be pressed (it is inactive).
what to do in this case?
in the appendix is a screenshot