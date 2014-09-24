Predator model - page 3
As expected, Wolf has reached his den. He is now satiated, so he will lie down for a while, playing around. Expect movement in the narrow channel. Then it will go back down to 1311.20 and check yesterday's places, but will go up to 1317.10, as it understands that it is too early to chase. Then when it gets to 1317.10 I will continue where our wolf goes next.
Further movement by the WOLF :
You don't even have to imagine, and she is the real beast - relentlessly cruel, and insatiable.
What makes you think you can defeat this "cruel and insatiable"?
and terminology like "wolf full" "wolf hungry" is very reminiscent of Uncle Billy
What makes you think you can beat this "cruel and insatiable" man?
You don't have to beat him, you have to adapt to his behaviour.
;)
What makes you think you can beat this "cruel and insatiable"?
If you have studied the habits of a "predator" (wolf), please acquaint me with them too.
I'm also interested in whether he (the predator) can be "wounded or hunted" ... after all, Vysotsky sang, saying that there are mature ones who run beyond the flags (levels) ...