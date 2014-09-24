Predator model - page 3

As expected, Wolf has reached his den. He is now satiated, so he will lie down for a while, playing around. Expect movement in the narrow channel. Then it will go back down to 1311.20 and check yesterday's places, but will go up to 1317.10, as it understands that it is too early to chase. Then when it gets to 1317.10 I will continue where our wolf goes next.

 

Further movement by the WOLF :


 
If we were to see the chart only as mechanical strokes-bars, then much is hidden from us. But if we imagine that price is a live predator, we can guess further movements from its habits.
 
You don't even have to imagine, and she is the real beast - relentlessly cruel, and insatiable.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
What makes you think you can defeat this "cruel and insatiable"?

 
these are the kind of graphical re-drawings that resemble the closest neighbours' method posted in Code Base...take a look, maybe you'll like it...

and terminology like "wolf full" "wolf hungry" is very reminiscent of Uncle Billy
You don't have to beat him, you have to adapt to his behaviour.

;)

 
You think like an office worker. He does not need to be defeated, look - any hunter goes out hunting, not to defeat, but to hunt. Sometimes he is lucky, sometimes not. You have to win not every time, but 25 times a month and you have a rest from hunting. Approach it as a hunter, i.e. without excitement and greed.
 

If you have studied the habits of a "predator" (wolf), please acquaint me with them too.

I'm also interested in whether he (the predator) can be "wounded or hunted" ... after all, Vysotsky sang, saying that there are mature ones who run beyond the flags (levels) ...

 
There are times when the hunter, because of greed and excitement, kills many birds and beasts, and then success and good fortune depart from him.
