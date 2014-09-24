Predator model
We look at the terminal, the price moves back and forth on it, leaving a trace that we call a graph. We add all sorts of indicators to it and decide to guess the future movement. We think a lot, put all sorts of "smart" thoughts in our heads. And? Yes, that's right - we open a deal ... Some people guess, others lose. But the vast majority lose their hard-earned money. We think that Price is clever and escapes from the traps. Is Price so alive and thinking cleverly? The answer is yes. She is alive, but she is still hungry, ruthless and can only be compared with a ravenous wolf. That's why you need a good wolf hunter .I'll go on from here...
- learn how to earn money villagers [Episode 2] !
- How to protect yourself against copying long trades from the tester
- Pivot System
Studying the predator's habits, I roughly predicted the predator's further "wandering" on the XAU/USD pair.
SAASA_IVANOV:An interesting vision
We look at the terminal, the price moves back and forth on it, leaving a trace that we call a graph. We add all sorts of indicators to it and decide to guess the future movement. We think a lot, put all sorts of "smart" thoughts in our heads. And? Yes, that's right - we open a deal ... Some people guess, others lose. But the vast majority lose their hard-earned money. We think that Price is clever and escapes from the traps. Is Price so alive and thinking cleverly? The answer is yes. She is alive, but she is still hungry, ruthless and can only be compared with a ravenous wolf. That's why you need a good wolf hunter .I'll go on from here...
We look at the terminal, the price moves back and forth on it, leaving a trace that we call a graph. We add all sorts of indicators to it and decide to guess the future movement. We think a lot, put all sorts of "smart" thoughts in our heads. And? Yes, that's right - we open a deal ... Some people guess, others lose. But the vast majority lose their hard-earned money. We think that Price is clever and escapes from the traps. Is Price so alive and thinking cleverly? The answer is yes. She is alive, but she is still hungry, ruthless and can only be compared with a ravenous wolf. That's why you need a good wolf hunter .I'll go on from here...
As seen on the XAU/USD, the wolf visited yesterday's place where it hunted down its prey. He is now full and will take a little rest, but he will pretend to run away from his prey.
I.e. if we buy the XAU/USD pair now with a takeprofit =1314.95 then we should be ahead and meet it on the wolf's den.
deskipper:
Interesting vision.
Interesting vision.
Sober up, he'll think he's written =)
the predator goes into the den.
Another shit topic.
Been visiting this resource lately and discovering that it turns out to be entertaining.
It's up to everyone, there are different models, and mine has its place too. So far so superficial, many will come back to you afterwards.
Trader guys, don't be so judgemental.
Why not cross a wolf with a crocodile? And put some rabbits in there, too...
Let's wait...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register