nowi:
hunting is certainly interesting, but wolf is a predatory and rather dangerous animal, so be careful not to bite your balls off...))
:o))) it's true, it's dangerous.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
Predator model is in the same direction as Elliott waves, there is the behaviour of traders, and here the behaviour of the beast.
I don't need such a model, I do it my way, without any target dens, just following the trail...
 
vspexp:
to each his own)) You also develop some kind of model of price behavior. It's more interesting than just sitting and following the chart.
 
Here comes the wolf going to look back at yesterday's =1311.20
SAASA_IVANOV:
the wolf will go poop on 1317.5

 
Paco, don't make a mess here. Then go there to mark his habitat.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
When hunting, I do not keep track of the graphics, the expert performs this function, I just adjust the time of hunting, the game species, and their age for shooting. But of course, I prepare for the hunt - I have to know what to hunt for, to clean headlights ..... True, an expert has been playing dumb lately - sometimes he doesn't want to give up his den, walks around the bush, so we're trying to figure out how to talk him out of it... :) I don't go hunting alone.

 
That's right, hunting is a delicate business.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
You don't go hunting without a dog!

 
oppa, the wolf has gone a little further, but will soon go up to the second target.
