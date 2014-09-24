Predator model - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hunting is certainly interesting, but wolf is a predatory and rather dangerous animal, so be careful not to bite your balls off...))
Predator model is in the same direction as Elliott waves, there is the behaviour of traders, and here the behaviour of the beast.
I don't need this model, I'll do it my way, no target dens, just follow the trail...
Here comes the wolf looking back at yesterday's =1311.20
the wolf will go poop on 1317.5
.. You develop some kind of pattern too. It's just more interesting than just sitting around and watching the graphics.
When hunting, I do not keep track of the graphics, the expert performs this function, I just adjust the time of hunting, the game species, and their age for shooting. But of course, I prepare for the hunt - I have to know what to hunt for, to clean headlights ..... True, an expert has been playing dumb lately - sometimes he doesn't want to give up his den, walks around the bush, so we're trying to figure out how to talk him out of it... :) I don't go hunting alone.
That's right, hunting is a delicate business.
You don't go hunting without a dog!