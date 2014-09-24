Predator model - page 7

New comment
 
pako:
traps:)
I see you're a hunter too)))
 
pako:
♪ had a poop, pooped ♪)
You made a joke and you laughed?
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
I see you're a hunter too)))
fisherman fisherman....
[Deleted]  
SAASA_IVANOV:
I see that you are also a hunter)))
and a carpenter and a mouse hunter:)))
[Deleted]  
Armen:
you made a joke, you laughed?
he who laughs without consequences has a good laugh)
 
Finally, there is a brave man who has decided to curb the wolf! That's it, it's time to put an end to this outrage. THE WOLF MUST BE TAMED!

Alexander, keep it up! Give it to the brute!
 

Good morning!

The wolf went further up the mountains, the wolf was caught, he found out that he was watching on purpose and went further up. But here we can start selling XAU/USD.


 
The film will be more interesting with orders, but the titles and the preface for 7 pages already bored, it's time to see the plot :), as if it was not that "glonass" sees behind the phantom, and the pair selected, which I find little interesting.
 
I'm starting to think about the "predator" algorithm, then I'll put it on the code.
 
I had a good laugh. Author, do it again. Burn, but only in real life, otherwise the wolfman has nothing to poop on. Feed him.
123456789
New comment