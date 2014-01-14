Are there any traders who have been living off forex for a long time? [no flooding please!] - page 11
It's all a cheap show-off, you try it.
Was I the one who made it personal?
I'm the one who said it - it's normal and within the rules, and it's not punished, while my response - with a detailed analysis of his work - is a "personal attack".
note that i am constantly pestered and provoked by those who have not reached and will never reach such levels. okay, would have discussed as equals ... If I had reached such figures, I'd be happy to talk to them who earn profit over 2000% but they don't want to post them on the forum ... if I reach that figure I'll stop writing here too ...
ok = I edited my previous post a bit.
Let's look at your current successes then. You are trading gold on a "buy and hold" strategy on the short term and with a "for all" money management.
Here's a chart of gold at Friday's close:
You have 15 sell lots in your portfolio -- a point value of $15 -- equity of $105,000 and that's enough for a $70 move.
Without going into any analysis of it, you know the week was just a pip away from breaking through resistance, which may take a while to get back up.
And you only have enough money to reach the red line when the stop-out process starts.
You had the same results in at least two previous signals that you were broadcasting and then deleted due to their successful sinking.
So you have nothing to brag about.
The trading strategy "at all" in the stable flat of two months "to screw up" 1000% is not difficult - every sane beginner indulges in it. Another thing is to keep it for a reasonable period of time.
All of it?
If the resistance is broken through, calculate the percentage of capital in use and how much I can open a buy position.
i will do it as the deposit allows. the result will be seen in a month.
open long 15 lots - and your deadline will never be reached because opposite positions will cancel each other out.
open 5 lots long - the line will be above 1400 - which is problematic to achieve. in addition, if you calculate the % increase in the deposit - you'll see that the deposit will increase faster than the price reaches the deadline. you don't take that into account - you expect me to sit and watch... Yeah.
And if I just close a few lots at a 10-buck loss, where does the deadline go?
Even if I close all my positions at 1250 on Monday, equity will be 1,000. That's exactly 1000%... and so what? it's a day or two of work to get the losses back on trend.
trading is aggressive - I'm not arguing.
the current account is 12%- not much. i had a 355 - spikes and sharp movements. and nothing - i corrected the situation and nothing sagged on the stats charts.
If it's so easy to do that unfortunate 1000% - may be you want to do it again? What's wrong? Almost all beginners make a hundred quid in a couple of months... and do it more than once... like two fingers...
and a prediction...
"From the technical point of view, the signal for risings will probably be a break-up and fixation above the 50 SMA. In that case, the way to successive tests of the resistance around 1265.00, of the 100 SMA and of the 200 SMA will open. A further rise to the resistance around 1360.00 looks less likely. In the meantime, as long as the price stays below the 50 SMA, downside risks remain. A break-down to the 1200.00 level is also possible and a sustained move below this level would open the way for the downside trend towards the 1000.00 level."
so https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/17068 some anonymous signal
the yield for 2 months 7.5% per annum will be about 50% - if it does not sell out by that time. for the author has withdrawn the money one third of the deposit and it is now less than the original.
what 100-200% p.a. are you talking about now? you have earned your 10% and ok...
Try as a newbie to make 1000% and then we'll talk about it as equals.
You can do it with the whole deposit and a leverage of 1\500. Don't forget the initial deposit has to be 100 quid.
You may make a 1000% deposit with leverage 1\500 - forget about that - you need to make an initial deposit of 100 bucks.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/17068 one of our new systems, the calculation of +-50-100% per annum, but stable.
If you are strongly interested in the facts no problem, look at the producthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1582 , there are real accounts with
...there are real accounts with more than 1.5 years and a yield of 200%.
I have no need to play roulette, I'm talking about stability and volatility of the deposit, otherwise trading makes no sense, and to make a 1000% and then dump it, the sense of such a trade.
I have no reason to be jealous)) Keep trading, it will be interesting to watch the continuation of the deal, I think the finale is coming))
Abolk, +1 , I definitely agree with the above.
I had a good view on the profitability of 189%, why is that?
You may have closed all your deals because of the plumage and took away your profit - so as not to spoil the picture.
the second account - a current one. already discussed.
there's another one with a 20% slippage in the moment... so stable and non-draining... that's a good EA... you had a 20% drawdown... stops didn't work?
why aren't you talking about this great account? great result... but it was a 60% drawdown too...
and the overall result is not impressive - 1% gain per month... I can't make that little...
and i've been told i'm going to lose 12%, yeah...
bottom line - two strategies with 500% returns were not mentioned by the author due to modesty... probably because of 50-60% drawdowns
another strategy is mentioned - 190% but closed... and instead there are strategies with returns of 19 17 9% and 5%... that's weird... tired of earning good %?
you have good robots in general - at least a couple of them. You may have them worth your money - if you have a deposit 10-20 times their value, it may be profitable to buy them.
To abolk, may I ask a question - you write such nice profitable Expert Advisors, why don't you trade them yourself? Do you trade on forex with your hands or with expert advisors?
Open long 15 lots - and your deadline will never be reached - because differently directed positions will balance each other out.
Forget swap - if you stay in the box too long, the deadline will come. It's just a side note
Forget swap - if you stand in the lok for too long, the deadline will come. It's just a side note.
i know. if the price has not moved at all all all this time, there is no trade and the deposit is full (i.e. not to mention the possibility to add funds or close a couple of orders at a loss). so we are discussing a "spherical horse in the vakuum".
i.e. is there a good idea to have a table with swap calculations for these instruments - how many days before the swap equals the open position?
The account was closed a long time ago with 189% profit - why? it was going so well. There'd be a million in the account by now. Or was there just nothing to live on?
Yeah - found the reason - the account started to slip - you can see the drawdown of 30% on the 18th of September - probably closed all the deals because of the beginning of the sinking and took away the profit - so as not to spoil the picture.
the second account - a current one. already discussed.
there's another one with a 20% slippage in the moment... so stable and non-draining... that's a good EA... you had a 20% drawdown... stops didn't work?
why didn't you say anything about this great account? great result... but it was also a 60% drawdown...
and the overall result is unimpressive - 1% gain per month... i can't make that little...
and i've been told i'm going to lose 12%, yeah...
bottom line - two strategies with 500% returns were not mentioned by the author due to modesty... probably because of 50-60% drawdowns
another strategy is mentioned - 190% but closed... and instead there are strategies with returns of 19 17 9% and 5%... that's weird... tired of earning good %?
The account was closed for a trivial reason - change of broker, and trading continues to this day, but on other accounts.
This is not an account , and the strategy tester's report for the last 12 years , which once again confirms the reliability and non-clearance of the system in different markets .
60% occurs in periods of high volatility, such as the crisis period in 2008, for example the period for martin and the grid is not the most favourable, if you take the test since 2009
max. drawdown will be 20-25% , moreover I don't take into account the value of trading GBPUSD and EURUSD at the same time, which reduces drawdown level by almost 2 times
due to deposit drawdown .
The result with an average of 5-10% per month, the tester is not an indicator, I'm talking about real accounts.
It's just that your focus is on profitability without preserving the deposit , not preservation , then profitability .
OmegaTube:
If the trader achieves even a short-term high results, congratulate him, warn him about the risks.
And so, these attacks really look like envy, because the trade you are criticising is about 100 times more profitable than yours, that is, you can only guarantee such profits to your clients after 100 years.
IMHO your guarantees cannot be called that either, because they do not extend into the future, but into the past and are supported by historical stats.
If you are so confident in your trading systems, give a real guarantee to clients for the future, then another matter.
revers45
There's no 'hit'. No "hit on", no "hit".) We are just discussing the level of profitability, risks and time.
In the short term yes, you can make a killing and if you're lucky to withdraw the money on time, in the long run you may end up with a 100-fold drop in profits.
In the long run, if you are lucky enough to withdraw the money on time, in the long run it goes straight to zero and already turns into -100% .