How do I change the number of activations for the product I'm selling? Through a moderator? Is it allowed to do this several times a day?
You can do it yourself with your products.
Where?
Or is this only for new products?
it seems that way.
the point is that only the reward can be changed after publication. the rest cannot.
and the number of activations is probably not shown - this is a bug.
----
Write to the moderator in the product if you need to change it.
Here's another nuance:
It turns out that you can't opt out of the partnership either).
And, as for the price, it is quite possible to allow yourself to change it, at least once a month.
Now the market (after publication) works in manual mode.
all edits - through moderator tab
And yet no one has said exactly what the activation is currently tied to. It says it's tied to the software and the hardware. BUT!!!
Here's another case for you to consider.
I have a fairly powerful physical server at work that I can do whatever I want with. There are a lot of EAs that I want to put on this server and have them working around the clock. However, I want to put EAs on a virtual machine (particularly VMware) so that some processes like "terminal.exe" are not showing up in task manager and there are no folders like "ForexBroker - MetaTrader5". And in case of need (inspections, job change, etc.) I could take an image of virtual machine and install it on another physical server/PC. So the questions are:
1. Is EA activation linked to Windows installed in a virtual machine or to WinServer on a physical server?
2. Is it activated on what hardware, physical or virtual?
3. If I take the virtual machine's Windows image from the physical server and install it in a virtual machine on another physical server/PC, the activation is saved????
Thanks for your consideration!!!
PS: of the activation suggestions, I liked the option as in AppStore. So, I have already used 3 activation for 1 EA: laptop, home PC, UPU. something will fail or did not pay in time UPU - buy a new EA. We can work out a variant with simultaneous work EAs from 5 devices by login and password, and add/remove devices in personal cabinet for example with confirmation by sms.
...
PS: of the activation suggestions, I like the AppStore activation option. So, I have already used 3 activations for 1 EA: laptop, home PC, UPU. Something will fail or did not pay for UPU on time - buy a new EA. We can work out a variant with simultaneous work EAs from 5 devices by username and password, and add/remove devices in personal cabinet for example with confirmation by sms.
Any options that can be used to cheat the activation counter should be cut off at the root. I think 5 activations is for life. You just have to learn how to manage your resources properly.
I don't see "cheating the activation counter" in the proposed option. As you wrote above, it is supposedly possible to activate on one device, then delete the device and add a new one in the Personal Computer, and so on... but i specified that the advisor could work with only 5 devices simultaneously by login and password and with check of hardware configuration, both conditions must coincide. no one is immune to failure of the motherboard or processor ((
By the way, once on the UPU also failed, they gave me different login details, all that I had installed was wiped. I have not had any active Expert Advisors at that time. What in this case, with the price of 1800 $ for an owl, to demand 360 $ from the provider? It is unlikely who will return them... or write a letter to mql5 support with a request for additional activation?
in case mql5 fails, what exactly is the activation tied to?? will it be enough to replace the Mp with a similar one, or is there any unique ID codes, macs, bios firmware and other stuff read from it???