It occurred to me that with N activations active at the same time, it is inevitable that one license will be used by N users.
This is how it is done: one fake account is created on MT5. Then each user tops up this account with 1/N of the product price. Then this product is purchased and activated on each of users' machines. Voila.
Solution: At any given time, there can only be one "iron" ID to which the product is tied. If the hardware changes, the old identifier is removed and the new one takes its place. In this case the number of reactivations itself becomes of secondary importance. This protects the interests of both developers and users.
A good solution, but probably difficult to implement.
What's so complicated? Here's how apple....
:))) Naive users...
The customer is always right.
We live in a market economy, which isbuyer-oriented!
Um... How can I put it to you in a simpler way? Using architecture as an example: imagine that you were building and building a house, and finally you built it. And then suddenly you realize that it would be better to build a tower instead of a house. And you are like, "What's so hard? The Ostankino Tower works. Make a tower out of a house. And make it look like Ostankino!"