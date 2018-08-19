Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 44
This is when the real Bid is 1.35600 and the demo is 1.35200 due to Limits setting and selecting by market demo orders (ECN).
Stankan work on the principle of one berry and one berry and I look at the third and the fourth one looks like that. With a lot of robots working for the "common good", the demo market may be shifted by this mechanism.
I think that if the demo bid goes further than the real one, the market will not move it further than the demo bid.
I think that a demo bid, with a demo limit may go up only to the first Ask.
And Renat confirmed my unspoken thoughts by posting the statement that this is a PR campaign.
Just Google "Denis Peganov hrenfx" and this kind of great stuff appears:
FXOpen director Denis Peganov stressed in his interview with Exchange Leader that a huge number of traders have used the company's exclusive innovations and trade consistently with high profits, minimal costs and risks.
The most successful trader in the top ten is Hrenfx, as Denis Peganov tells us. His accounts are surprisingly profitable: 823,228.54%! The relative maximum profit is 12 585 296%. And this is thanks to trading with algorithms.
The guys are just so gambling that they've lost it. 12 million percent? So what, who's counting the money? He makes $125 million out of a thousand dollars deposit and then goes around the forums telling everyone...
Renat, please comment on this interview: http: //forexmagnates.com/trader-interview-600-to-600000-in-six-years/
Are they (forexmagnates.com) also in cahoots with hrenfx and Denis Peganov ?
Now tell me my friends, there are dozens of brokers using MT5 with a tumbler, silent sap, providing quality ECN and competing by providing better and better execution conditions etc.
And only FXOpen is innovative because it allows adding the same candlestick to MT4. So these same glasses have long existed on other platforms (even if we do not take MT5).
So what is the innovation of this broker? to bolt a Merino engine to a vase?
ZS it's boring here, I'll be off.
My suggestion is.
Mt4 brokers do not need MT5, at least they don't want to spend money on it or they don't see the economic sense
Read the above.
There are two people, one of whom openly talks about 12,585,296% profitability, hard PR, the other shows hidden pams. And then one of them decided yet to publish on a completely unprofessional website, which does not bend to anything. If they had tried to publish somewhere serious, they would have been immediately confronted with the fact of presenting evidence.
My guess is...
If you have MT4 you don't need MT5, at least they don't want to spend money or they don't see the economic sense in it.
Do you think mt5 licence is more expensive than mt4 ?
I seriously doubt it, it seems to be contrary to the promotion of a new product.