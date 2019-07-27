Just a statistic
Conclusion?
all merge to zero, or do some of them just stop working?
Conclusion?
all merge to zero, or some of them just stop working?
my conclusion is: something is wrong here, there can't be that many losers)
Or, if everyone loses, then who wins?)
but it is still not very correct to calculate the percentage of surviving signals on the basis of today's number.
Three years ago, the number of signals that were being started might have been three times less than today's number.
The data was taken from the signals service at the moment.
The stats are only for the signals visible in the window.
Thanks for the work done,
But it is not very correct to calculate the percentage of survived signals based on today's number.
Three years ago the number of signals may have been three times less than today.
I don't claim to be of high quality,
but I think that's how all the traders will be stacked.
Absolute values will of course vary, but in general the curve of the graph will tend to zero
I can only conclude that something is wrong, there can't be that many losers )
Or, if everyone loses, then who's winning )
I have to conclude: something is wrong here, there can't be that many losers).
Or, if everyone loses, who then wins?)
The biggest loser is the one who prints the money and gives it to the government at an interest rate.
it's a pyramid scheme where all money moves upwards. it's taught in economics at all higher education institutions.
The main interest-bearer is the one who prints the money and gives it to the government at interest.
It is a pyramid scheme, where all money moves only upwards. it is taught in the economics discipline in all institutions of higher education.
That is, in this case, forex (and exchanges in general) is a game with a non-zero amount.
The stock exchange is just a tool in another game.
In other words, it is not a robot that does not adapt to the market, but whole companies that cannot adapt to the market do.
this market is a serious thing )
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The data was taken from the signals service at the moment.
The stats are only for those signals, which are visible in the window.
ZS: added link to the statistics file