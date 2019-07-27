Just a statistic

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The data was taken from the signals service at the moment.

The stats are only for those signals, which are visible in the window.

ZS: added link to the statistics file


Таблица (3).xlsx
Таблица (3).xlsx
  • yadi.sk
Посмотреть и скачать с Яндекс.Диска
 

Conclusion?

all merge to zero, or do some of them just stop working?

 
Stanislav Aksenov:

Conclusion?

all merge to zero, or some of them just stop working?

my conclusion is: something is wrong here, there can't be that many losers)

Or, if everyone loses, then who wins?)

 
Thanks for the work done,
but it is still not very correct to calculate the percentage of surviving signals on the basis of today's number.
Three years ago, the number of signals that were being started might have been three times less than today's number.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

The data was taken from the signals service at the moment.

The stats are only for the signals visible in the window.


How else? For instance, I registered a signal providing 5-10% profit, no one signed it in 3 months and it was banned because of too many deals. But my account is alive and prospering. I cannot reach to the top even theoretically, and subscribers are only in the top, so why should I monitor this signal at all, especially for $20. Well, I have created another signal, it has 30% monthly return and I've already made 100, but again, this is a high-risk signal and I even know its half-life.) And everyone in the top is doing more than 1000%, but this yield is super risky, of course it will sell out over time and everyone knows it. Clients themselves want such signals, the service only gives them what they want. Obviously, with such profitability the signal will either sell out or why sell it at all, so everyone will sell out.
 
Sergey Dzyublik:
Thanks for the work done,
But it is not very correct to calculate the percentage of survived signals based on today's number.
Three years ago the number of signals may have been three times less than today.

I don't claim to be of high quality,

but I think that's how all the traders will be stacked.

Absolute values will of course vary, but in general the curve of the graph will tend to zero

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I can only conclude that something is wrong, there can't be that many losers )

Or, if everyone loses, then who's winning )

Nobody) of those who make signals)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I have to conclude: something is wrong here, there can't be that many losers).

Or, if everyone loses, who then wins?)

The biggest loser is the one who prints the money and gives it to the government at an interest rate.

it's a pyramid scheme where all money moves upwards. it's taught in economics at all higher education institutions.

 
Andrey Dik:

The main interest-bearer is the one who prints the money and gives it to the government at interest.

It is a pyramid scheme, where all money moves only upwards. it is taught in the economics discipline in all institutions of higher education.

That is, in this case, forex (and exchanges in general) is a game with a non-zero amount.

The stock exchange is just a tool in another game.

 
Of the constituents in the first published Dow Jones Industrial Average, only General Electric is represented in today's version of the index, and there have been two breaks in its presence in the index. The others have all merged.
 
Aleksey Yadrintsev:
Of the constituents in the first published Dow Jones Industrial Average, only General Electric is represented in today's version of the index, and there have been two breaks in its presence in the index. The rest have all merged.

In other words, it is not a robot that does not adapt to the market, but whole companies that cannot adapt to the market do.

this market is a serious thing )

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