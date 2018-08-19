Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 4
I have not received a clear answer from the administration why they have prohibited the Pipswitch.
The answer was on the first page:
SZS: there was an answer that automatically blocked subscription
I don't know about today, but until recently the account type was sometimes clearly falsified in the signals
Yes, it is possible if there is collusion with the broker. But it still gets exposed after a while and leads to blocking.
This is one of the trades of this robot. buying, closing within 1 minute, and the vast majority of transactions are closed in less than a minute. This begs the question: perhaps you need an ECN for a reason?
The answer is simple. This robot needs a donor robot that will close its positions according to TP. It would not be a problem to create such a robot on a demo account. It makes no sense to discuss further, because he who is smart will understand it, and it makes no sense to explain to a fool.
With his pamm everything was clear a long time ago when first presented here many months ago. But not everyone knows how to understand numbers, unfortunately.
He still has this "over 200,000%" pamm with zero (strange? it's a pamm!) subscribers and completely hidden detailed stats active.
Is that the only reason?
Let's be objective. He created that PAMM as an alternative to the LCHI contest. He wrote about it a long time ago. Basically, if this is true, it explains why PAMM is closed to investors.
So, now it turns out that he doesn't have a single confirmed real account with results, and the show pams were "demo, alternative to HDI"? Yes even with closed stats. And there are two ECN players whose directors personally came here on the forum to defend him and tell him (at least one of them) how effective he is.
Why a demo? This company's helpdesk says that"Anything listed on the PAMM list is real".
However, your point of view is also valid.
On the other hand, I remember hrenfx invited to see that everything is real. What was the problem with doing it not to you personally, but to someone you trust?
The thinking reader will ask the question: by what miracle does the spread narrow to the "right" side before each trade?
Please write your variants below. I am not voicing mine yet.
It is commendable that someone cares and cares about subscribers, thinking for them.
But why so selective?
Takehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/13383 signals for example. The strategy is horrible, plus strict averaging.
The profit is often 1-2 points and it is doubtful that subscribers take these 1-2 points. So, why is this signal in the system if you care about subscribers?
I'm sure by digging through the signals, you can find many examples of extremely dangerous strategies that carry real risk (so far deferred) for the mass of users.
I will assume (since I have not seen the history of trades) that this effect is caused by limit orders inside the spread.
Because they haven't broken through the control filters yet. Yes and the situation is not that bad for the said signal.