Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 11
Driver is very patient!
And hrenfx seems to have a red face from facepalms.
Going for a beer?
no problem:)
MetaDriver, should the robot work on normal mt4 or should it be run on unusual mt4?
no problem:)
:-)
But I won't spell it out. Read the FAQ and think about it.
To understand the idea of an Expert Advisor you don't need a step-by-step description of the algorithm. To understand the idea of an Expert Advisor you don't need a step-by-step description of the algorithm.
the terminal is quite normal.
Firstly thank you for answering my questions, secondly I really want a net, not a fish
I read this in the "manual"
In our example every Wednesday from 12 am to 5 pm we put our BuyLimit and SellLimit inside GBPJPY spread at a minimum distance from external (not formed by us) spread and all the time we follow it (this is where we need HFT - fast order dragging). This improves prices - narrows the spread. And draining clients will make trades at better prices. However (see mentioning the mention of the drain rate analysis), their drains will already flow to us, as they will be making trades with us.
you probably need two accounts, but why EXP_Relogin.mq4? - this should not be in the manual