Set it on D1 (Euro/Dollar), Put N=280, Future=2, iN=0 and follow the recommendations of the indicator, daily opening 1 order with SL=200pp, TP=30-50pp, lot 0.01 for every 100 deposit. It will be at least 100% p.a., or even more, then decide if it is worth spending time on it or not.
Very interesting
Sometimes it happens that there are less than 1000 bars on a chart
By the way I think put in your code indicator :
When developing a trading system it is not uncommon to ask the question, what is the most ideal moment to exit their trade in profit? Stop Loss is by definition an option to take what is left of the maximum profit, so I am interested in options for calculating the take profit point.
Right now I use to determine the take profit point:
1. moving average +/- indent;
2. RSI indicator levels 70/30;
3.Fibonacci levels of 123.6% / 138.2% / 150% and -23.6% / -138.2% / -150% (but I do not know how to automate this).
What do you use?
How is the result?
It depends on how you evaluate it. Closing on Take Profit implies expectation of at least a slight correction. After the trend - when the market settles down, variant 1 and 2 work quite well, and the third variant is purely trend - it is convenient for partial fixing and for transferring to Breakeven.
What is the basis of your indicator?
Haven't you heard? The famous formula number 18.
Tell us about it, I'm interested to learn something new!
To solve this issue, I went a little differently, namely, to completely abandon the TP and SL (set TP=10000pp. and SL=0) and instructed my indicator to solve this problem of entering and exiting the market by itself during the period from 01. 01. 2009 to present time on euro/dollar with constant lot 0.01 on TF D1 using trend-following strategy. Here is what has come out of this undertaking, you judge:
Bars in history 2269
Modelled ticks 3883
Simulation quality n/a
Chart mismatch errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Spread Current (51)
Net profit 47352.21
Total profit 60198.50
Total loss -12846.29
Profitability 4.69
Expected payoff 37.52
Absolute drawdown 1123.53
Maximum drawdown 13918.14 (33.10%)
Relative drawdown 33.10% (13918.14)
Total trades 1262
Short positions (% win) 613 (51.71%)
Long positions (% win) 649 (57.47%)
Profitable trades (% of all) 690 (54.68%)
Loss trades (% of all) 572 (45.32%)
Largest
profitable trade 289.58
losing trade -102.10
Average
profitable trade 87.24
losing trade -22.46
Maximum number
consecutive wins (profit) 101 (12427.81)
Continuous losses (loss) 49 (-2743.59)
Maximum
Continuous Profit (number of wins) 25566.97 (100)
Continuous loss (number of losses) -2743.59 (49)
Average
continuous winnings 14
Continuous loss 12
The same on anti-trend strategy, from which it follows that, the market, most likely, will definitely turn and will be higher than the state of 21 07 2014, i.e., in the region of 1.34500 :
Bars in the history 2269
Modelled ticks 3883
Simulation quality n/a
Chart mismatch errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Spread Current (51)
Net profit 27011.35
Total profit 51819.12
Total loss -24807.77
Profitability 2.09
Expected payoff 24.33
Absolute drawdown 2213.22
Maximum drawdown 24885.62 (42.47%)
Relative drawdown 42.47% (24885.62)
Total trades 1110
Short positions (% win) 554 (80.51%)
Long positions (% win) 556 (61.51%)
Profitable trades (% of all) 788 (70.99%)
Loss trades (% of all) 322 (29.01%)
Largest
profitable trade 212.71
losing trade -270.51
Average
profitable deal 65.76
losing deal -77.04
Maximum number
135 (13533.75) continuous wins (profit)
Continuous losses (loss) 100 (-20839.70)
Maximum
Continuous Profit (number of wins) 14049.01 (105)
Continuous loss (number of losses) -20839.70 (100)
Average
continuous winnings 20
Continuous loss 8
Tell us about it, I'm interested to learn something new!
