Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 316
@Combinator, remember I gave you some bits for beer? )
Maybe you should return them, eh? )))joking.
In 2010, on a Bitcoin forum, user laszlo offered 10,000 bitcoins to anyone who would order two pizzas for him. Their price was about $40 at that moment, but the user only wanted to own the pizza that was bought with bitcoins.
Literally, the next day, the user jercos decided to take his offer and ordered two pizzas, for which he received 10 thousand BTC to his account.
In the next year Bitcoin price went up, and those bitcoins could be sold for $100,000. According to the exchange rate in May this year, their price was more than $25,000,000.
By the way, here are those very pizzas:
They will probably remain the most expensive pizzas in history.
Where there's pizza, there's always a lot of money, oddly enough.
Where can I get some pizza, there's a stall on the corner of the house, but it's just shawarma, do you think it'll work instead of pizza?)
Nah, it's not.
)
Bitcoins on MT4 soon. News here. And they're promising a whole hell of a lot -- a fix, MT5, and card-carrying charms. But the commission is not so exciting. But they promise too.
Official forum thread -- https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=287064.0
Bitcoin is already on MT4!
@Combinator, remember I gave you some bits for beer? )
I remember )
they're probably still there, and i don't have that wallet anymore ))
Similarly, I remember mining around the clock on one of the idle computers in the office in 2010. It's still there - didn't know what to do with it at the time.
are you kidding me? )))ZS: how could you do this? )
yeah )
I gave one girl for her birthday a few bits. At the time they were worth about 10-15 quid. She has successfully forgotten about them, but now they are worth about $2500.
It was a nice present in the end ))
Yeah )
i got the lites on btc-e
it works ))))WEX.NZ