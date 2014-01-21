Where to get real quotes without holes
Hi all, could you please tell me which server can provide real quotes (not kitchen quotes) for MT5 and how to fix the holes in them?
Forex_Noob:If you take real quotes and patch them up = you get kitchen ones.
Hi all, could you please tell me which server can provide real quotes (not kitchen quotes) for MT5 and how to fix the holes in them?
Hi all, could you please tell me which server can provide real quotes (not kitchen quotes) for MT5 and how to fix the holes in them?
Vladon:Well, not patching then, but real ones. Need a server to work with
if you take the real quotes and patch them up = you get kitchen ones.
if you take the real quotes and patch them up = you get kitchen ones.
Look for a better hole-tyco-independent strategy.
sandex:I just want real quotes. At least for the last six years...
Look better for a hole-tyco-independent strategy.
Look better for a hole-tyco-independent strategy.
Forex_Noob:What bank or ECN system are you interested in?
Hi all, could you please tell me which server can provide real quotes (not kitchen quotes) for MT5 and how to patch the holes in them?
Hi all, could you please tell me which server can provide real quotes (not kitchen quotes) for MT5 and how to patch the holes in them?
Forex_Noob:
any source, as long as it is reliable. EUR/USD.
any source, as long as it is reliable. EUR/USD.
Don't quibble.
My question is specific. which bank or ECN quotes are you interested in?
Saxo or fhopen.
Sometimes doubts arise as to whether it even exists in nature, forex history.
One broker, two different terminals. You'd think there should be one story, wouldn't you? No:
Whether brokers for MT5 have an in-depth history other than MQ history is a big question.
The answer to TC - Connect to MQ-Demo. It won't make it any worse.
Or any major broker. The thicker the better.
sergeev:stalling??? From what?) OK, let me get this straight. My broker has worked with quotes from Alfa, but their time frame is different (mscow) and after the prolongation of the trading day, on the weekend I got the extra daily candles and all the indices started moving. VTB 24 does not allow trading bots, so their server was useless. All other Russian brokers are questionable. Why do I do not need kitchen, I do not need left quotes that will reflect badly on my EA and its results. Now I am looking for a source of real market quotes.
Don't quibble.
My question is specific. which bank or ECN marketplace are you interested in quoting?
Don't quibble.
My question is specific. which bank or ECN marketplace are you interested in quoting?
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о запущенной MQL5-программе
- www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о запущенной MQL5-программе - Документация по MQL5
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