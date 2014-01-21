Where to get real quotes without holes - page 5

New comment
 

Add another line of 1.1648 and you will see what I am trying to show :)

 
sandex:

The server must be MetaQuotes-Demo.
How do you spell the address of this server?
 
Download the terminal downloader from the MQ website, it is prescribed there automatically.
 
sandex:

Download the terminal loader from the MQ website, it is automatically prescribed there.
I have Nord automatically prescribed there in MT5...
 

It is: MetaQuotes-Demo.

Type in:MetaQuotes-Demo.

 
I wonder where to read... about why people make up their own problems and then waste time with them.
 
Or as follows: access.metatrader5.com:443.
 
lordlev:
I wonder where to read... about why people make up their own problems and then waste time on them.
Boredom.
 
lordlev:
I wonder where to read... about why people make up their own problems and then waste time with them.

Google, of course.


 
sandex:

Or like this: access.metatrader5.com:443.
Yeah, thanks. It worked. I wonder who supplies them with the quotes?
1234567
New comment