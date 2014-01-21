Where to get real quotes without holes - page 4

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Forex_Noob:
Hello! I'm telling you for the third time I don't care! AS LONG AS THEY'RE REAL! I'm a quitter, I'm a sufferer. From now on I'll be like, "Well, you're stupid." The answer I'm waiting for is "work with quotes from (specify which) broker. They have quotes that correspond to reality, no nonsense about 200 pps and gaps also correspond to reality and so on. "
And what does real mean, what are the criteria of reality.
 
Look for a tico-hydro-gepo-independent strategy(that's in the annals).
 
sandex:
And what does real mean, what are the criteria for reality.
without the special manual impurities of unscrupulous brokers. I.e. this is how it really is - this is how it is displayed.
 
sandex:

Look for a tico-hydro-gepo independent strategy (that's in the annals).
Is this exactly your strategy?
 
Forex_Noob:
Is this exactly your strategy?
Searching for...
 
I've been using MQ quotes for 12 years and don't bother...
 
Forex_Noob:
without the special manual additions of unscrupulous brokers. I.e. that's how it really is - that's how it's displayed.
But how to determine the impurities...
 
The server must be MetaQuotes-Demo.
 
sandex:
Well the targets will also shift by the same amount and in the same direction.

Uh-huh. Right up to the exact opposite.

The markup on the weeks, the difference of the first point is marked, the second is the same at the low.

January this year.

From the first screenshots I cited above, the targets will be such that the price won't catch up with them this millennium :)

 
Show it on both charts of the week and you'll have an epiphany.
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