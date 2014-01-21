Where to get real quotes without holes - page 4
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Hello! I'm telling you for the third time I don't care! AS LONG AS THEY'RE REAL! I'm a quitter, I'm a sufferer. From now on I'll be like, "Well, you're stupid." The answer I'm waiting for is "work with quotes from (specify which) broker. They have quotes that correspond to reality, no nonsense about 200 pps and gaps also correspond to reality and so on. "
And what does real mean, what are the criteria for reality.
Look for a tico-hydro-gepo independent strategy (that's in the annals).
Is this exactly your strategy?
without the special manual additions of unscrupulous brokers. I.e. that's how it really is - that's how it's displayed.
Well the targets will also shift by the same amount and in the same direction.
Uh-huh. Right up to the exact opposite.
The markup on the weeks, the difference of the first point is marked, the second is the same at the low.
January this year.
From the first screenshots I cited above, the targets will be such that the price won't catch up with them this millennium :)