I urgently need 2 robots. one is trending and the other is flat. - page 8
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Check Codebase - I've seen two or three indicators or scripts with the same information.
like this one
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1005
Look at Codebase - I've seen two or three indicators or scripts with the same information.
like this one
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1005
Thank you. Just what you need. Too bad it doesn't show how many lots you can enter.
Insert this line in the script, figure out where, and you'll be happy)
Add
Insert this line in the script, figure out where, and you'll be happy)
There's 0 in programming. With this line - +"MaxLot="+DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2)+"\n"
- I figured out where to put it. But this - SymbolInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX) - I don't know. I get an error wherever I paste it.
Could you please help me .
There's 0 in programming. With this line - +"MaxLot="+DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2)+"\n"
- I figured out where to put it. I don't know what to do with SymbolInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX). I get an error wherever I paste it.
Could you please help me .
How are you getting on?
I'll buy this Molanis before the end of the week (to do experts - made some)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/347
But this Molanis makes errors in custom indicators and does not allow to make an indicator using several custom ones.
I can hardly help with the switch - I'm hardly any programmer on mql4, well mql5 - I just get stuck on icustom indicators there.
With officialwizard for MT5 (wizard for creating ...) - I'm stuck on classes - I need to make my own classes there, because by default there is everything included - even a divergence.
That's all news
I didn't need the first line, I just added the whole thing, I'll send you the ready-made script
Thank you! But that's a bit of a misnomer. This parameter shows the maximum lot that can be opened at all. I need the script to show the maximum lot available to open a position from the particular available funds in the account. How this script is for MT4. I attached the script.
No problem, I'll do it now.
No problem, I'll do it.