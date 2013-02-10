I urgently need 2 robots. one is trending and the other is flat. - page 8

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Check Codebase - I've seen two or three indicators or scripts with the same information.
like this one
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1005

InfoAccount
InfoAccount
  • votes: 8
  • 2012.08.23
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
Этот скрипт можно отнести к разряду информационных. Он просто выводит сведения о текущем торговом счёте на график,
 
newdigital:

Look at Codebase - I've seen two or three indicators or scripts with the same information.
like this one
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1005

Thank you. Just what you need. Too bad it doesn't show how many lots you can enter.

 
Snauper:

Add
SymbolInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)
+"MaxLot="+DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2)+"\n"
Insert this line in the script, figure out where, and you'll be happy)
 
lazarev-d-m:
Add
Insert this line in the script, figure out where, and you'll be happy)

There's 0 in programming. With this line - +"MaxLot="+DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2)+"\n"

- I figured out where to put it. But this - SymbolInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX) - I don't know. I get an error wherever I paste it.

Could you please help me .

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 
Snauper:

There's 0 in programming. With this line - +"MaxLot="+DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2)+"\n"

- I figured out where to put it. I don't know what to do with SymbolInfoDouble(SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX). I get an error wherever I paste it.

Could you please help me .

The first line is not needed, I just added it completely, I'll send you the ready script
Files:
InfoAccount.mq5  5 kb
 
newdigital:

How are you getting on?
I'll buy this Molanis before the end of the week (to do experts - made some)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/347

But this Molanis makes errors in custom indicators and does not allow to make an indicator using several custom ones.
I can hardly help with the switch - I'm hardly any programmer on mql4, well mql5 - I just get stuck on icustom indicators there.

With officialwizard for MT5 (wizard for creating ...) - I'm stuck on classes - I need to make my own classes there, because by default there is everything included - even a divergence.

That's all news

I'm still on a business trip, I'll be back in a week to do some heavy lifting when I arrive - I think so.
 
lazarev-d-m:
I didn't need the first line, I just added the whole thing, I'll send you the ready-made script
Thank you! But it's not quite what you need. This parameter shows the maximum lot which can be opened at all. I need the script to show the maximum available lot to open the position from the particular available funds in the account. How this script is for MT4. I attached the script.
Files:
i3qm2.mq4  5 kb
 
Snauper:
Thank you! But that's a bit of a misnomer. This parameter shows the maximum lot that can be opened at all. I need the script to show the maximum lot available to open a position from the particular available funds in the account. How this script is for MT4. I attached the script.
No problem, I will do it now.
 
lazarev-d-m:
No problem, I'll do it now.
I don't suppose it's working? I didn't think it was that complicated.
 
lazarev-d-m:
No problem, I'll do it.
Have you forgotten about me? Or is it not working?
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