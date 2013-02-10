I urgently need 2 robots. one is trending and the other is flat. - page 11
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The first could be implemented programmatically, but this would not be very clear to ordinary users (newbies). The second one, too. I like the third one better - it is less expensive. For example, the famous Phoenix Expert Advisor that participated in some MT4 championship here - evolved from the famous Firebird that, in its turn, evolved from Pakistani DayTrading. And all these are counter trend Expert Advisors (trading against the trend, i.e. - using the secondary trend as correction and bear market rally). But here, then, signal providers and sellers in the markets must somehow identify their products by market conditions ... and here the problem is - not everyone can and will do it.
by market conditions. That is - if it is flat or ranging - then scalpers, martingales for example, work. And so on. The problem here is how to classify EAs (cases):
If I bought an Expert Advisor and the author said that it is trending (trading on the trend), then - believe the author (in the Market the authors/owners sell, or who wants what?), or trade the Expert Advisor, comparing its profit/losses with the market condition at that moment for that pair and timeframe, or look at the code, if it is available.
For example, in this indicator, which publishes such reports on the chart for any EA individually, any pair with any magic number, for any period (there may be several EAs traded in the terminal) - you can simply enter a point on market conditions. In this case several EAs can be traded in the terminal, we will know the report of each of them directly in the terminal on the chart. It will switch on one or another EA in the same terminal. That is - no third-party services, no Metatrader statement. In the first and third cases, you don't need to know the code.
Some of this stuff is available for MT4. I am simply speaking about its modification for market conditions and its transfer to MT5. That is, it is realistic. I think, it will be sooner or later - a good idea always finds support either here or there :) Well, or ... I'll do it for myself ... But it is not very interesting for me, because I personally do not have the Market :) And I do not have 100 of my Advisors, because I do not have CodeBase :) That is - in any case, we get a project - either private or public.