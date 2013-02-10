I urgently need 2 robots. one is trending and the other is flat. - page 3
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It's all bullshit. I can't tell you how much has been broken...
Why is it rubbish ...
Here's a level ... Really - roughly...
It's hard to tell if you're in a flat or trend by hand.
Especially for an EA.
The MACD can detect a trend and a correction, but a flat is difficult.
You can use the Gator Oscillator - it is easily detected by levels (it is a standard indicator in MT5). It was designed as a trend and flat indicator.
In general, look for Expert Advisors in CodeBase on the basis of Gator or Alligator. If you have one, you will get two in one.
The easiest thing to do is to put a limit order on the stop loss:
-- a flat -- put a limit order at the level of the stop-loss
-- trend -- put a stop order at the level of the stop loss
Yeah, with a martingale.)
Why is it rubbish ...
Here's a level ... Really - roughly...
Yeah, and martingale it is)
It says "no roll" - it means martin.
The main thing is that it is guaranteed - a flat and a trend - guaranteed profits and minimal risks if you correctly identify whether you are in a flat or a trend.
There is an indicator for market condition - AbsoluteStrengh indicator by Igor (Igorad) for MT5.
This is a flat (not buy or sell) indicator:
Igor wanted to put this indicator into CodeBase but I got sick and then I wanted it but got sick too. Then we both got sick.
And why such a long holiday?
In general, there is an indicator for market condition - AbsoluteStrengh indicator by Igor (Igorad) for MT5.
This is a flat (not buy or sell) indicator:
Igor wanted to put this indicator into CodeBase, but I got sick and then I wanted it, but I got sick too. Then we both got sick.
And why such a long holiday?
I think it's okay to delete.
Yeah?!
What's the big deal? Like you're the smartest? After the championship, people come in, scratching their heads. Of course you got smart all of a sudden. With a terminal.
Why is it rubbish ...
Here's a level ... Really - roughly...
Flatulence is a special case of trend, go one step (period) lower - you will see the trend. Fractal however...
And yes in 2007 - 2008 year on the fourth forum this theme was very much in demand and discussed, as far as I remember - to a common opinion and have not come to.
And the characters were very different from those of today.
Flatulence is a particular case of a trend, go one step (period) lower and you will see a trend. Fractal, however...